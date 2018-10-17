Late night

By Caroline Ho, Assistant Editor
Ten.
Just ten more pages to be read
Then, you say, I’ll go to bed,
Or just read one more chapter, first, instead.
Eleven.
Out of fifteen on that last test
You left 4c) blank, you should’ve guessed
Tormented by your marks, you cannot rest.
Twelve.
Recall that phase, that tween life stage
That awkwardness and hormonal rage
Oh brain, why must you now relive that age?
Two.
Couples, romance, who needs that stuff?
Single, alone, you’re happy enough
…In truth, you wish you had someone to love.
Three.
Why did you eat three whole cupcakes?
You know that this much sugar makes
You toss and turn all night and stay awake.
Four.
Four things on your last to-do list;
You checked off three, but now you’re pissed
What was that one last thing you know you missed?
Six thirty.
The cost of coffee yesterday
Your budget’s tight, why did you pay
That much for just one non-fat soy latte?
Seven.
Too late, the night is gone, you fool
Time to get up and prep for school
At least sleep deprivation’s hip and cool.