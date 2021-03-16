Illustration by CJ Sommerfeld

By CJ Sommerfeld, Staff Writer

We fight classy like the queen

fights her pneumonia:

whisper roughhoused by a quip,

taut face softened with a fist. —Robin Richardson

Have you ever brought a calathea

into your home just to watch it wither

like sweating when it’s 10 below, your jacket

too stout to put in the wash:

the onion aroma lingers, it only surfaces

after leaving home, unable to glean

expecting the night to bring diminished sevenths

but lusting for one major and jazzy

corrosive and dark: bromine

We fight class like the queen

Have you ever been pried

from your sleep by a kraken?

Reminders organized on top of chaos: Philip Glass

evidence of cracks in the meditative minimalism seeps

through, ascending like lava

in its rifts grow a begonia

or ten, robust and viscid

(you’ll see when you see) when we hasten

to the Templo Romano in Vic, Catalonia

fights her pneumonia:

Have you bought a lamp from the ether just to talk?

Or bartered to augment the interaction, could they tell?

The echoes reverberating the SRO’s dirty lath and plaster

walls are cable television, are the wealthy

this entertaining? In the alley I hear

her say “The cigarette is stuck to my lip!”

I reminisce the raindrops

putting-out mine, and wonder how they met. Attributed authorship

whisper roughhoused by a quip,

Have you ever wanted to Smithsonian Folkways?

Have you Smithsonian Folkways?

As hopeful as a half-diminished seventh

is it sanguine or death on the tracks?

The ethos of anthology

off the beaten path A-list

untouched soil, kissed

it could curve it could be curve if elsewhere

would alter V-vi deceptive, not yet dismissed

taut face softened with a fist.