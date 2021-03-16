Photo by Morgan Hannah

By Morgan Hannah, Life & Style Editor

I can remember running through tall dry grass

in my shorts

with hair flying as wildly as a kite caught in the wind.

The tail tickles my nose

and I stop and let go

watching as my kite surfs the wind like a dancer.

A waterfall at the edge drips

with a noise like that of a koi fish singing

and I squish my toes deep into cold mud

to ground myself before the sun sets.

Bright bursts of oranges

pinks and my kite

sail above my head.

Hair still wild,

eyes faded and milky

I can remember that day

but now it is behind glass

and stuffed away in drawers.

The world slowly rocking back and forth

the whistle of the wind

the soft purring of a fish tank

and the smell of dried grass.

Because now I can’t see nature

but I can remember it.