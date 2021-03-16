By Morgan Hannah, Life & Style Editor
I can remember running through tall dry grass
in my shorts
with hair flying as wildly as a kite caught in the wind.
The tail tickles my nose
and I stop and let go
watching as my kite surfs the wind like a dancer.
A waterfall at the edge drips
with a noise like that of a koi fish singing
and I squish my toes deep into cold mud
to ground myself before the sun sets.
Bright bursts of oranges
pinks and my kite
sail above my head.
Hair still wild,
eyes faded and milky
I can remember that day
but now it is behind glass
and stuffed away in drawers.
The world slowly rocking back and forth
the whistle of the wind
the soft purring of a fish tank
and the smell of dried grass.
Because now I can’t see nature
but I can remember it.