Love is in the air!

Photo by Brigitte Tohm on Unsplash

Here’s a K-pop valentine’s day playlist with heartfelt feelings

By Win Pyae Pyae Phyo, Contributor

Music is a creative and expressive art that can embody human emotions. It elicits strong feelings and overwhelming delight in individuals, influencing mood and behaviours, as well as ideas and sentiments. For this reason, music’s power should never be underestimated.

“What is Love” by Twice is upbeat and the vocals are cheerful making you want to sing along. The girls in this song are pondering what it means to be in love. The lyrics are highly detailed as they ponder this mysterious emotion. It appears that their amazement for love originates from movies, literature, and dramas. They utilize cliched instances of how love is defined to convey the idea that love is a euphoric emotion that the ladies have never experienced. They wait for love to come to them but get frustrated until they can’t stand it any longer. When translated into English, the chorus says: “I want to know/What is love?” Practically screaming that they are really interested in learning more about love.

Now, let’s move on to a slight shift of genre with a soulful R&B song called “Only” by LeeHi. It’s about a never-ending love for your one and only, which lasts a lifetime. The phrases convey how much the protagonist values her relationship as she describes her true love. A highly passionate composition with R&B instrumentals is used to accompany the words, bringing forth the finest of feelings. Despite all of this, the singer’s voice remains the song’s main highlight. LeeHi’s soulful voice, in my opinion, is an essential component in making this song beautiful.

Next, it’s “Love Letter” by SEVENTEEN. Has Valentine’s Day truly been celebrated if we don’t discuss love letters? In this gentle version, SEVENTEEN does it for us, hesitantly confessing their affections by putting down their thoughts in the style of a love letter. This song makes your heart skip a beat, and the words are sweet and introspective, conveying love and compassion.

Another song, which I recommend, is “I.L.Y” by The Rose. I clearly remember this song randomly showing up on my YouTube recommendation and I accidentally tapped the video and listened to it. I instantly fell in love with the song and clearly, it was the best mistake that happened to me. I discovered a gem without realizing it. “I.L.Y” is such a soothing song. The gentle piano intro is beautiful, the vocals are very stunning, and the way the other members back the lead singer throughout the chorus is flawless. When they sing, “I love you, our love is sincere… hold me,” I feel chills every time I listen to this song. The lyrics are touching and during the winter, I find myself gravitating toward more calming music.

I hope you appreciate listening to the music that I have recommended. It’s a diverse collection of songs that you may listen to on Valentine’s Day to feel warm and cherished. Listening to these hidden treasures will undoubtedly help the day fill with warmth and fondness.