McDonald’s spicy challenge: Part two

Habanero McChicken

By Jerrison Oracion, Senior Columnist

The previous sandwich in the McDonald’s Spicy Challenge, the Spicy Jalapeño McChicken, was too easy to eat in my opinion. Now, the challenge gets a little tougher with the spicier Habanero McChicken.

Habanero is a type of that is about a medium on the burn factor. The habanero is originally from the Amazon in South America and features prominently in a lot of Mexican food. It was thought to be the world’s hottest chili until it was surpassed by the ghost pepper.

As with all the sandwiches in this Spicy Challenge series, the Habanero McChicken is still the basic McChicken with a spicy sauce.

I expected that when I ate the sandwich, my mouth would heat up immediately and give me “spice face”—as the commercials promise. So, I ate the sandwich and although it did have some heat, it was not enough for me. If you are not a fan of spicy food, then this might be your limit. The sauce is creamier than the sauce in the Spicy Jalapeño McChicken, but it has more of a chipotle taste than a habanero taste.

After two sandwiches, I have yet to get “spice face.” The last spicy McChicken will have ghost pepper in it. It could burn my mouth immediately, but if I do it then I will have accomplished the McDonald’s Spicy Challenge.