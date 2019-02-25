Meatless Monday: Spiced cauliflower

For when you’re INOS (in need of snack)

By Brittney MacDonald, Life & Style Editor

Ingredients

1 head of cauliflower (cored and cut up into bite-sized pieces)

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp pepper

1/2 tsp cumin

1/2 tsp thyme

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp turmeric

1 tbsp olive oil

Ingredients for the dip (optional)

2 tsp lemon juice

1/2 tsp turmeric

1 tbsp olive oil

2 tsp maple syrup

1/4 tsp pepper

1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt

1 clove garlic (minced)

This is a super simple recipe for people who either want a healthy snack alternative, or they’re going out somewhere and need to bring something. The spiced cauliflower with the yogurt dip is a great finger food, and it’s something you can whip up extremely quickly and for very little cost—perfect for a hardworking student!

To start, preheat your oven to 220 degrees Celsius (425 degrees Fahrenheit). In a big bowl, combine all of the cauliflower ingredients and toss until the cauliflower chunks are evenly coated in the spices and olive oil.

When you’re satisfied, spread the cauliflower chunks out over a baking sheet. Try and lay them out as evenly as possible. You want the cauliflower to roast uniformly.

Put this in the oven for around 20 minutes. Try not to open the oven too much but keep an eye on it to make sure nothing is burning. The cauliflower should be a little soft and beginning to brown.

For the dip, I suggest either the one I lay out here or another yogurt-based dip. Yogurt complements the Middle Eastern spices, plus it’s a great source of protein.

In a medium bowl, whisk all of the optional dip ingredients. You want an even, yellow colour. You can either serve it right away or chill it. If you do put the dip in the fridge, make sure you stir it before serving.