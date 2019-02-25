What it is and how you can help

By Brittney MacDonald, Life & Style Editor

On June 1 the Tri-Cities branch of the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) will be hosting an evening walk around LaFarge Lake. The goal? To raise funds and awareness towards cancer research and treatment as well as to remember those that have been lost to the disease this past year.

This Moonlight Walk for Cancer is a rebranding of the Relay for Life—a way of blending new stories and traditions with old. It is no longer just a quick stroll, but an all-out event with activities and workshops for people of all ages. CCS wants to continue its positive forward momentum.

“Over the past years, we have been able to make a positive influence within our community and we hope to do the same especially with the new changes we are introducing to the event,” said Kiran Gill, a Tri-City CCS committee member, in an email to the Other Press.

Attendees will be able to enjoy live entertainment, an automotive smorgasbord of food trucks, and face painting. The evening will culminate in a serene and enheartening walk around the moonlit lake in honour of those who have passed and to encourage those still fighting.

The event will also serve as a means of education. Opportunities to explore and learn about various support networks and tools, or how you can help, will be made available to all participants. According to a January press release by Nester Chen, the CCS Annual Giving Coordinator, “Moonlight Walk for Cancer is committed to engaging survivors, caregivers and families all while bringing together the community to help fundraise for a great cause. Every year the community helps raise funds to help patients and their families through life-saving research, support services and more.”

Registration is open to both individuals and teams, as well as businesses looking to offer sponsorship. Simply go to www.cancer.ca/moonlightwalkforcancer, or call 604-216-5216.