New business service opens in Coquitlam

Business LinQ is intended to help companies off the ground

By Colten Kamlade, Staff Reporter

If you have ever wanted to start up a business, but were unsure of where to begin, then you may want to visit Business LinQ.

Business LinQ is a resource located in Coquitlam City Hall, near the Guildford Way entrance. According to the City of Coquitlam website, Business LinQ will give you the knowledge to start and operate a business in Coquitlam. They will provide you with information on permits and regulatory processes—which includes such things as licensing, zoning, inspections, and building, plumbing, and sign permits—and programs that support local businesses.

According to the City of Coquitlam website, Business LinQ will help improve businesses that seek their help.

“The idea is to provide more personalized assistance to help Coquitlam business owners save time, avoid costly mistakes, and get the information they need to thrive,” the website says.

According to Aaron Hilgerdenaar, business services liaison for the City of Coquitlam, the service is open to any interested entrepreneur.

“The Business LinQ is an accessible resource for anyone. It is a resource centre for businesses looking to set up in Coquitlam. We provide referral services to business support services and provide information on Coquitlam specific permitting and licensing requirements,” he said.

“The City decided to add this service as a customer service enhancement for businesses looking to set up, to provide them extra assistance navigating City processes.”

Hilgerdenaar also mentioned that the City grants thousands of new business permits every year.

“We licence more than 6,600 businesses on an annual basis,” he said.

If you can’t make the trip to city hall, there are alternative methods to get in touch with staff. It is possible to get advice over phone, email, and through video-chat appointments.

The service is expected to improve over time, as the city collects data from local entrepreneurs.

“Information collected by Business LinQ—such as user data, business trends, and impacts of policies and City practices—will be used to enhance services to businesses over time and to drive future evidence-based decision-making,” the Metro Vancouver website says.

The Business LinQ resource centre is on the main floor of City Hall near the stairs, and is open Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.