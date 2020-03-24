Online class apps alternatives

Your prof’s YouTube channel will be hot fire

By EG Manilag, Staff Writer

To all students and professors of Douglas College: forget Blackboard. Start using these mighty cool social media apps as platforms to finish the rest of your online courses, successfully.

YouTube

Professors should use YouTube. I mean… not only will they get the chance to have their very own channel, they can also receive very interesting, insightful, and witty comments, and get the chance to become popular in an instant. Just imagine the possibilities that come with forcing students to subscribe to a YouTube channel! You will for sure get instant 300+ subscribers. And you know what that means when you have a lot of subscribers… that is right: MONEY! Monetization can offer double the income!

TikTok

Making a TikTok video for finals? I don’t think it’s such a bad idea. Students could be creative and film some fun stuff, like the popular “hey yo check.” But instead of reusing the popular ones, for example, the “famous relative check,” students could go beyond and make their own.

They could do “checking my house for ghosts check,” “home school or online class check,” “how bored am I check,” or “I have the best prof check.” For sure, the latter would stand out. Just make sure to ask for guidance from your younger Gen-Z siblings before trying TikTok, you would not want to look like more of a clown than you already are.

Instagram

This is for all the students: you know the “who is more likely to” filter on Instagram? If not, it is just a simple filter that has two circles in it and people must be inside each circle. When both of you have successfully put your heads in the circle, you and your partner will be asked a series of questions that starts like the title.

To get the questions right, both of you must wobble your heads in the same direction—not doing so will cause a deduction. What’s great about this filter in the app is that you and your professor can use it to determine your final exam grade. For example, who is more likely to be late in class? Who is more likely to get stressed? And who is more likely to get bored in class? Using this filter is definitely going to be a fun experience that you will never ever forget… especially if you do not get the same answer as your prof.

Skype

This could be Facebook messenger, but whatever. Skype is going to be the best alternative since it gives the exact definition of a class video conference. One caveat though: if you are going to use this app, make sure to change your username first. It would be super unpleasant if your prof sees names like “pig_benis_69,” “cereal_killer,” “covid19_143,” or worse… “profslayer.”



