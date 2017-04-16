PornHub TMI

X-Rated giant pulls the ultimate April Fool’s Day Prank

By Brittney MacDonald, Life & Style Editor

If you happened to desire a little “adult entertainment” this past April Fool’s Day, you might have gotten the shock of your life.

Known for their off-the-wall brand of humour and philanthropy—remember the “whack off for whales” stunt?—Canada’s own Pornhub decided to treat its vast number of viewers to a little fun and games on April Fool’s Day. In the spirit of the occasion, any user who clicked play on any of PornHub’s many—and diverse—options for video streaming was politely informed that they had linked their PornHub account to their social media accounts, and that any and all videos that they watched would be automatically shared via social media . In fact, the direct quote of the message was “No need to manually share your video to your friends and family ever again because this new revolutionary sharing feature does it for you! Automatically!”

Now, of course this was all a prank, as any user that clicked the button to reverse this “feature” was informed. But the damage was done; boners were killed, and previously moist panties became dryer than a desert at high noon. That’s a very unfortunate thing, but definitely worth the laugh—or at least PornHub thought so. I suppose when you’re one of the biggest names in the sex industry you can afford to delight AND terrify. In my opinion, this definitely beats out last year’s prank, when they became CornHub. You can probably guess what that prank entailed—yep, endless videos of corn on the cob. Just what everyone wants when they’re enjoying some “private time.”