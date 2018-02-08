Pre-planning Valentine’s Day with Dine-Out

Romantic dinner date options from Dine-Out Vancouver

By Brittney MacDonald, Life & Style Editor

I’m going to be honest, Valentine’s Day is not my favourite holiday. It has, however, raised in rank significantly since I began participating in yearly romantic rituals with my significant other. These rituals generally involve us ceremoniously sacrificing a goat to ensure a continued stable relationship, and then going to dinner.

Ask anyone, be they in a relationship or single, and the general go-to for date night is dinner and some form of activity where you don’t actually have to talk to each other all that much. With Valentine’s Day approaching, you might be feeling pressured to make this particular night extra special for the one you love, or whoever you’re trying to impress off of Tinder. The easiest way to do that, and to ensure the continued prosperity of your wallet, is to look into the various Dine-Out Vancouver menus provided by many Lower Mainland restaurants. These festival-specific menus are available up until just after Valentine’s Day, and will provide you and your love pony with a three-course meal at a set price—the catch being that you can’t really alter or substitute anything, so make sure your date will enjoy it before you take the plunge and make a reservation.

I’ve compiled a list of what I believe to be some of the most romantic options available. I’ve filtered out restaurants that have mostly bar or large table seating, as well as ones that might break the bank in terms of their Dine-Out cost—we’re all poor students after all. All three of these options provide a three-course meal for $20.

The Bimini Public House

Located just past the Burrard Bridge, this place is a short bus ride from Downtown Vancouver. Not for the traditional couple, their Dine-Out menu features a slight Caribbean flare by employing a little bit of spice. It does have the perfect ambience for a romantic date, and the bar itself is a fairly historical landmark as it is the first in BC to acquire a Neighborhood Pub License—making it a unique option.

Burnaby Mountain Clubhouse

If you’re looking for something a little more traditional, then I suggest the Burnaby Mountain Clubhouse. Located in New Westminster, this place is perfect if you or your date have dietary restrictions, as they provide both gluten-free and vegetarian options. Their menu features many specialties of the West Coast: Steak, seafood, and some of the best seasonal mushroom dishes, not to mention a Black Forest Mousse that looks like it will be a Valentine’s Day favourite.

The Clough Club

I wouldn’t term the Clough Club really a restaurant—their strength lies in their delicious cocktails. They have, however, provided the perfect Dine-Out menu to compliment said cocktails, and as they are a cocktail bar, their ambience is second to none for the $20 price tag. Their menu is focused more on tapas, so if you don’t feel like stuffing your face before the big night you can indulge in their mini-menu, and maybe a few drinks!