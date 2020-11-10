Pretty and soft music for boring, rainy November

Photo by Arnaldo Fragozo

Cuffing season music is in full swing

By Sonam Kaloti, Arts Editor

When I think of November, I think about cold, rain, and flirting. For all three of those things, I listen to the same music. November’s all about being by yourself but crushing on someone hard. Feeling butterflies while being lulled by the gloomy outside weather (specifically the pitter patter of rain on your window) as you dreamily wonder on “what if?”

I could list Frank Ocean for this entire list, but everyone already knows that! (If you haven’t listened to Endless though, you are gravely missing out.) Instead, here’s some lesser known but deserving musicians.

Cuco

Cuco’s voice is the smoothest thing to hear, apart from his music itself. My favourite from him that fits the bill is “Lover Is a Day.” The nearly eight-minute song goes on for so long that it fully submerges you into its dreamy atmosphere.

The lyrics, “Made my life harder lying ’bout the stupid shit I say / Then you wouldn’t know a single thing about how I feel about you / And all those really dumb things people feel,” explain the feeling of crushing with the added pressure of trying to present your best self.

Another beauty is “Amor de Siempre,” a shorter song, but just slow enough to feel like you’re floating. I can just hear the song with a rainy background track. The best part is that the vocals are in Spanish—truly the language of the hopeless romantic.

EDEN

EDEN’s entire discography can be described as gloomy heartache. His album i think you think too much of me, while older, is drenched in this November aura of sitting by the window while checking your phone for texts too often. “Sex” is the first song on the album, and it speaks volumes to this feeling with the lyrics “And we’re just having sex, no, I would never call it love / But love / Oh no, I think I’m catching feelings.” Ah, now that moment is classic.

Alvvays

Indie pop has never sounded better. Alvvays sounds you’re hearing them play out of a forest already, so that floating feeling is alvvays there (pun intended, of course). The instruments and vocals have a lot of reverb, but they are more specifically delay-heavy. Big chorus’, flanging, and other funky filters make Alvvays an exciting band to listen to. Each instrument on its own is incredibly heavy, but it’s so far back in the mix that their sound remains extremely soft and nearly angelic.

The beginning to “Adult Diversion” goes, “How do I get close to you? / Even if you don’t notice as I admire you on the subway,” which sets the tone for the rest of their self-titled album.

Just one song is hard to recommend since all of their music is perfect for this mood, but to start, “Adult Diversion,” “Archie, Marry Me,” and “Dreams Tonite,” are fantastically heart wrenching in the most comforting way.

Let November guide you with indie pop heartache, and mellow RnB walks in puddles. Have fun this cuffing season but know when to feel out your feelings through music instead of cuffing whoever’s close. (I promise you’re going to want someone who’s not going to leave before Christmas, because where’s the fun in that? Get those extra presents!)