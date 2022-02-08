Remembering Canada’s last soccer triumph

Photo by Anna Machuik

By Brandon Yip, Senior Columnist

Canada Soccer’s Men’s National Team is closer to exorcising a longtime “soccer demon” that has left a dark cloud on Canada’s reputation as a legitimate competitor on the world soccer stage. Canada looks like they will qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup for the second time in 36 years.

The Canadian Men’s National Team has captured the attention of a new generation of soccer fans in Canada. The Canadian squad has never looked this dominant and skillful with depth in all positions. Previously, a Canadian victory was infrequent as prior Canadian Men’s National Teams were usually dominated and outplayed by teams in CONCACAF. But the reason Canada has had difficulty qualifying for another FIFA World Cup comes down to one simple reason: the players were not good enough—that is, until now.

Canada is number 40 in the FIFA World Rankings as reported by Daily Hive. This record was first set in 1996 and again in 2021, but it is expected that in the next FIFA ranking update on February 10, Canada will move higher to number 33 in the world (highest ever ranking for Canada).

On January 30, Canada defeated the US by a score of two to zero at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton. Notably, it was Canada’s first win against the Americans in FIFA World Cup qualifying since 1980. Then Canada played a road match in El Salvador on February 2, winning by a score of two to zero. It was the Canadians’ 11th match in the final round of qualifying in CONCACAF. Canada remains in the top spot in the standings with 25 points (with a record of 7-0-4). The USA and Mexico both have 21 points (Americans ahead based on goal differential).

Canada’s head coach, John Herdman, spoke with the media shortly before boarding the plane to El Salvador on February 1. He is aware of how much the country has been supporting the team as it attempts to secure its place in Qatar via their upcoming final three qualifying matches in March. “We had a good chat about that with the players,” he said as reported by Sportsnet. “We feel that the country is really coming with us. And it’s exciting.” Herdman also said it is important to enjoy the moments and victories, but not to celebrate too much: “Just moments you have to live. You have to soak it all in. And then the next day you get back to work….”

Canada will play Costa Rica on March 24 (away), Jamaica on March 27 (home) and Panama (away) on March 30. The Canadians began the final round of qualifying in September 2021. Notably, the last significant soccer match Canada played was 37 years ago on home soil (also during the final round of CONCACAF).

On September 14, 1985, Canada played Honduras at King George V Park in St. John’s, Newfoundland—with 7,500 people in attendance. The Canadians prevailed winning the match by a score of two to one. The victory sent Canada to their first-ever FIFA World Cup, held in Mexico (May to June 1986). The weather in St. John’s was cold and windy; something Central American countries like Honduras rarely had to experience.

As well, one player played a key role in Canada qualifying for the 1986 FIFA World Cup: George Pakos. His two goals in the final round of CONCACAF were both against Honduras. Pakos’ first goal was scored in Honduras, after being substituted into the game for the injured John Catliff (Canada won 1-0). Then in the next game at home in St. John’s, Pakos scored his second goal to open the scoring (Igor Vrablic later scored to secure Canada’s 2-1 victory). In an August 2015 interview with TSN, Pakos reflected on being a part of Canadian soccer history. Remarkably, he was an amateur player who had been cut twice from the Canadian Men’s National Team—before he was called back due to player injuries. “It’s been fantastic,” he said. “I wanted to prove that I could do it. And I think I did. Matter of fact, I know I did.”

Canadian defender, Bruce Wilson, was on the field that day in St. John’s. He remembers feeling perplexed as to why King George V Park was chosen as the site for an important World Cup qualifying game. “We played at King George V Field, which was a city park,” he said in a 2014 interview with Sportsnet. “They brought bleachers around. Nobody could figure out why the heck we would play such a big game in such a little venue.”

Wilson also recalls some geographical errors made when Honduran fans were trying to travel to Newfoundland and Labrador. “The Honduran fans did show up, but a few planeloads ended up going to the wrong St. John’s—they went to Saint John, [New Brunswick], and they missed the flippin’ game. The Canadian crowd was fantastic. The atmosphere was electric—when we walked onto the field, we just felt we were a goal ahead.”

Unfortunately, Canada’s journey at the 1986 FIFA World Cup in Mexico ended quickly. The Canadians were eliminated after the preliminary round, losing all three games to France, Hungary and the Soviet Union—while failing to score a single goal (Canada lost by scores of 1-0, 2-0 and 2-0). After Canada’s appearance at the 1986 FIFA World Cup, the Canadians failed to qualify for the next eight FIFA World Cup tournaments (1990 to 2018). Although Canada won the Gold Cup tournament in February 2000, there would not be any sustained success for the Canadian Men’s National Soccer Team.

But in 2022, Canada has a new generation of players with more talent and skill. Coach John Herdman is guiding the team in the right direction. As well, Canada Soccer should be given credit for helping to restore confidence and faith in the Canadian Men’s National Soccer Team program. Canada has never looked this strong on the pitch. The Canadians have proven they are no longer pushovers in CONCACAF. They are no longer being underestimated and considered an easy victory for opponents to accumulate points. Canada is now giving teams that had embarrassed them many times before a long overdue dose of their own medicine.