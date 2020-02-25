Rooftop redo request

Photo by Billy Bui

College invites contractors to complete Coquitlam campus renovations

By Atiba Nelson, Staff Reporter

Douglas has placed an “invitation to bid” e-advertisement on the BC Bid website for two contracting opportunities related to the renewal of the exposed top floor roof courtyards of Building A, B, C, D, as well as the courtyard of Building E, at Douglas College’s Coquitlam campus.

Opportunity “ITB-1200RC: Douglas College Coquitlam Roof Garden Upgrade—Demolition” seeks a company for the breakdown of the existing infrastructure on the rooftops, while opportunity “ITB-1196RC: Douglas College Coquitlam Roof Upgrade—New Roofing,” requests a contractor or construction company to build new items for the cleared rooftops.

Both opportunities feature technical documents related to the request that prospective bidders can access. Additionally, drawings of the expected finished product can be seen through artist renderings. The space has already been envisioned and sketched by architects at Thinkspace Architecture Planning Interior Design in Surrey, with a Thinkspace employee listed as the individual that will answer pre-bidding technical inquiries.

The bid mentions that on February 10, 2020 Douglas will give a scheduled tour to prospective bidders of the Coquitlam campus rooftops where work needs to be done. All contractors wishing to bid on either of the Douglas projects—the demolition and the upgrade—needed to be in attendance and signed in.

Construction companies have until ten days after touring the Coquitlam campus site in which to submit a bid to win the contract.

Work is required to begin no less than one month after contract receipt, but timelines, as well as deadlines, are to be agreed upon by Douglas and the winner bidders. Additionally, Douglas included a contract stimulation requiring the winning contractor to minimize the noise of both the demolition and the upgrade, as the College wishes to continue operations while the work is completed.

As reported by the Other Press, Douglas has had past legal issues with roofing contractor work—specifically on the rooftop at the Coquitlam campus—with the College once suing a roofing company in small claims court. The lawsuit alleged that a flood occurred in Building B due to subpar roofing repairs. Douglas asked the court to order the previously hired roofer to repair damages. The case was eventually settled, as Douglas withdrew its claim.