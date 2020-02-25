Space Geographer Part 5

Illustration by Morgan Hannah

By Morgan Hannah, Life & Style Editor

Part four

One… Two… Three… My breathing is slow and deep. My skin is cool and tingles like menthol leaking throughout my body. Four… Five… with wide eyes and a weak war cry, I spin around, everything is a blur of red until it isn’t.

Standing at five and a half feet tall with bumpy, dark green skin hanging loosely around a barrel-shaped body, is an unflattering, unknown creature. A strangled noise escapes me, like a balloon wheezing out the last of its air. I jam my hands into my hair and brush it back from my face as I stumble around a little to regain my footing. I cannot believe this, there’s an actual alien standing in front of me! Other Space Geographers brag about their vague encounters with other species, and, I mean, we do have alien languages built into the translator, so someone, somewhere, must’ve run into aliens at some point. But now I have, too! Me!

Memories of when my younger brother and I would play with our plastic green alien figurines—sprawled across the beige shag carpet in my childhood home—invade my thoughts. Roaming through unknown landscapes and terrorizing a make-believe society of dimwitted humans… Those extraterrestrial-fueled days are a major part of why I’m here today on this foreign planet, encountering a real-life foreign species. I just wish my brother was here to see this, too.