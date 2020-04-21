Some things must not be repeated

Promotional image for ‘Love Wedding Repeat’

‘Love Wedding Repeat’ movie review

By Tania Arora, Staff Writer

1/5

If I wasn’t reviewing this film, I would have turned it off 20 minutes in. For me it was watch, stop, playback, repeat. The process of writing any story involves brainstorming different outcomes for its characters. The writer of this film, Dean Craig, decided to include all the outcomes.

The movie revolves around a bunch of characters who are confused in their lives, and they all come together to share their confusing stories to confuse the audience. The storyline is created through the different probabilities of a seating arrangement. It took me a while to understand which outcome actually happened.

The movie starts on a very romantic note. Jack (Sam Claflin) spends a weekend with Dina (Olivia Munn) and starts liking her. Right after he confesses his feelings and is about to kiss her…someone disturbs their moment. The whole scene gave me the impression that it might be a romantic movie and the couple might end up happily ever after—of course after a lot of drama.

The actors from different nationalities come together for a wedding which might come crashing down anytime. This is because Marc (Jack Farthing), an ex-lover of bride Hayley (Eleanor Tomlinson), decides to reveal the details of their physical relationship in front of everyone.

The title Love Wedding Repeat does not completely fit with the storyline. Eliminate the term “love” for sure. I would give this film the title “Watch Stop Repeat,” because that is exactly what I did. Every time I tried to understand the ending of a story, a different convoluted scenario immediately unfolded.

Jack, Hayley’s brother, is the lead character and is given the sole responsibility of keeping things in order by making sure Marc is in place. While he does that, his ex-girlfriend, an unrequited love, a drink with laced with sedatives, and many more crazy elements are thrown at him to juggle all at once. Oh, and all of them have a weird obsession with sex. Each one of them is hitting on at least one of the characters.

Finally, Dean Craig decided to end the story on a happy note. The ex-lover, Marc, did not blurt out anything. Amanda finally moved on and agreed to marry her boyfriend. Jack confessed his feelings to Dina and they kissed, which was pending since the beginning of the movie. This movie only gets one star because the setting, Italy, was beautiful.

I somehow survived the entire movie, but I would like to save you all—do not repeat my mistake.