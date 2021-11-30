Soups, stews and snow

Photo By Arnaldo Fragozo

Three hearty recipes to keep you warm and happy indoors

By Ash Sabinin, Contributor

These hot, hearty, satisfying soups and stews will help you snuggle up and enjoy this winter while hunkering down and avoiding the cold.

Some people love winter, some people hate it, but we can all agree that there’s nothing better than a nice bowl of hot soup on a cold day. Here are three soups and stews to test out while hiding out from the brisk wind and seemingly constant rain. These hot, hearty, satisfying soups and stews will help you snuggle up and enjoy this winter while hunkering down and avoiding the cold.

Comfy & Cozy Chicken Noodle Soup

Chase off the chill with this classic take on chicken noodle soup!

Ingredients:

1 tbsp olive oil

1 yellow onion

2 celery stalks

2 large carrots

4 cloves of garlic

1 tbsp fresh ginger

8 cups chicken broth

1 tsp fresh rosemary

2 bay leaves

Pinch of salt

Dash of black pepper

1 tsp fresh thyme (with stems removed)

2 pounds of boneless, skinless chicken breasts

2 ½ cups preferred pasta noodles

2/3 cup frozen peas

1 tbsp lemon juice

2 tbsp dill

2 tbsp fresh parsley

Pour oil into a large pot and bring to a medium heat then dice onions, celery, and carrots. Add them to the pot once the oil is hot and allow to cook for 4 minutes while stirring frequently. Mince your garlic and grate the ginger and add both to the pot, give them a minute to infuse and develop and then add and mix in the chicken broth, rosemary, bay leaves, salt n’ pepper and thyme. Cut then add the chicken breast and make sure they’re fully covered by the broth; bring the pot to a boil then reduce heat and allow to simmer for 30 minutes or until the chicken is fully cooked. Add peas and your choice of noodles, cook until pasta is El Dante (6 or 7 minutes). Top off with lemon juice, chopped dill and parsley. Serve hot and enjoy!

Squash Soup for the Soul

Here’s a simple and delicious soup that’s completely vegan, making it a great choice for dinner parties and sharing with friends.

Ingredients:

1 butternut squash

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

1 yellow onion

2 cups vegetable stock

1 can of coconut milk

2 tsp cumin

Begin by preheating the oven to 375, then peel and cut the squash into small cubes. Place the cubes in a bowl with half the olive oil, salt and pepper and mix until fully coated then transfer to a baking sheet and bake for about 45 minutes or until tender. In the meantime, chop and sauté the onion in a pot with the rest of the olive oil. Once the onions are translucent, place them and the squash in a food processor; cover with vegetable stock and blend well until pureed. Transfer the puree back to the pot and add the coconut milk and cumin, heat and share or save in the fridge for a quick meal.

Blizzard-Ready Beef Stew

I present you with your new go-to beef stew recipe, only one pot is required and it’s perfect for a lazy winter day!

Ingredients:

3 tbsp all-purpose flour

½ tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

2 pounds stewing beef

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tsp paprika

1 bay leaf

1 tsp dried thyme

2 celery stalks

2 white onions

3 large carrots

2 garlic cloves

½ cup red wine

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

½ cup tomato sauce

5 red potatoes

1 cup vegetable stock or V8

3 cups beef broth

1 cup frozen peas

Fresh parsley

Start by placing the flour, salt, pepper and beef into a large plastic bag, make sure to seal it well and shake until the beef is completely coated. Heat one tablespoon of olive oil in a large pot over medium to high heat, add in half the beef and cook until all sides have browned and transfer to a plate. Repeat with the rest of the oil and beef and then place the cooked beef into the pot and add in the paprika, bay leaf and thyme. Cut the celery, onions and carrots into thin slices, crush the garlic, add it all into the pot and give it a good stir. When the onions are almost translucent, pour in your red wine and Worcestershire sauce and cook for 5 minutes or until it thickens. Next pour in the tomato sauce, vegetable stock and beef broth. Bring the soup to a boil then reduce the heat, place a lid on top and cook for an hour. Slice your potatoes into quarters and add them to the pot, bring it to a boil once again and then again reduce the heat and cover and cook for about 35 minutes or until potatoes reach preferred tenderness. Finally pour in the peas and cook long enough to allow them to heat up before fishing out the bay leaf, garnishing with fresh parsley and serving.