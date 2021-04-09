Space Geographer Returns: Part 10

Illustration by Morgan Hannah

By Morgan Hannah, Life & Style Editor

If you asked me what time it was, I could not say. If you asked me what day it was, I couldn’t even tell you that. All around me, the red sands of Planet Xexon swirl and slide in every direction. And in every direction, all I can see is sand, rock, and sky. So, I plant my focus on my body, which has begun to develop these small green bumps; the skin surrounding the bumps is also bruise-green. It seems as though the more my body itches, the more it changes colour.

I am fueled by anxiety and hope. Nothing but rescue matters now; the thought reducing me to guilt and betrayal. I’ve come so far to find my sister, and I haven’t even started looking for her.

“Malory, I—I’m so sorry,” the words are rough and dry, as if I have a mouthful of sand—there’s just so much sand; it’s in my clothes, under my nails, and deep in my hair. I’m quite sure I’ve cultivated a look that major motion picture artists would pay big dollars to achieve.

Something I hadn’t noticed right away, there’s a beat up looking galvanized steel cup full of water by my thigh. I wrap my hands around the metal and guzzle down the cool liquid, careful not to spill a drop. The thought occurs to me that it must’ve been the creature, the alien, who left me the water. I guess this means it’s safe to assume these creatures are friendly. This fact hits me awake like a jolt of good coffee. I’ve made contact with a friendly extraterrestrial species!

It takes me by surprise when the rock I’m leaning against begins to vibrate. I thought I was hallucinating when I thought it was breathing before. It’s impossible for a mountain to breathe! Unless… what if this rock really isn’t rock at all?

Continuation of this exciting adventure next week!