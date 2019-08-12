Spending money on birthdays is so last season

Special day freebies in Vancouver

By Morgan Hannah, Life & Style Editor

Birthdays can be quite expensive. My last one cost well over $100 for four people to go out for tacos, a paint night package, and a gluten-free cake. As students, we can’t really afford to dole out the dollars to celebrate our special day, but we can’t really afford to miss out on it either! All that hard work and youth need to be commemorated—because one day we might not be too keen on admitting we aged another year.

I’ve always known that birthday freebies exist, and if you’ve ever eaten out at a restaurant and the staff start suspiciously sneaking up on your table with sparklers and some dopey hat, you’re also aware of those special day freebies. But sometimes these deals can be hard to find, forcing you to spend cash on the day when you deserve the most to save those hard-earned bucks. Here’s a list I’ve compiled of some places in Vancouver where you can salute another glorious year of life for free:

Starbucks

Starting with the obvious, Starbucks offers a My Starbucks Rewards program where you’re automatically signed up to receive a free drink or treat on your birthday! You must register 30 days before your birthday to be eligible. So don’t delay, join the My Starbucks Rewards bandwagon today and start your birthday with a caffeinated kick—you’ll need it to get through this list of birthday freebies!

Denny’s

A big breakfast is another great way to welcome the day, but what’s better than a big breakfast? A free breakfast! With the presentation of valid ID, Denny’s offers a free “build your own Grand Slam” meal (or any other meal if you pay the difference in cost). Choose from a long list of delectable items including eggs, bacon, sausage links, buttermilk pancakes, oatmeal, and fruit.

YYoga

In various Vancouver locations, YYoga offers a free yoga class on your birthday for regular and month-to-month members. With services like Infrared Sauna, mat and towel service, a tea lounge, a retail boutique, free filtered water, and showers and a patio, it’s hard to not check these guys out!

River Rock Casino

Most of the time, spending a day in a casino means spending a lot of money. But if it’s your birthday, River Rock Casino offers a free playing credit for slots. Go ahead, pull that slot and see if you can win big on your special day.

Blenz Coffee

After having spent the morning pulling slots and holding Warrior Pose, you’ll need a midday coffee pick-me-up. Head on down to any Blenz location and receive a free small drink for your birthday.

Cartems

Not only is Cartems the best donut shops in the Lower Mainland, but they also offer a free donut on your birthday! This includes gluten-free donuts. The friendly staff will do their best to make your day sweet with their delicious desserts.

Sephora

Retail therapy is the best kind of therapy, and even better when it’s free! On their birthday, a Sephora Beauty Insider can choose a free gift—this year, the choices are a mini set from Kat Von D Beauty or Drunk Elephant. These sets include eyeshadow, mascara, and other quality facial products. Better yet, if you’re a VIB or Rouge member, your birthday gift options double as you can also choose sweet swag from IGK or 250 bonus points. What’s more, the magic doesn’t stop there: In addition to your free gift, Rouge members can also enjoy a complimentary Benefit Brow Bar Wax anytime during their special month.

Cypress Mountain

If a day of freebies in the city doesn’t sound like your ideal special day plans, and if you happen to be a winter child, try hitting the slopes for free! With valid ID, you can ski free on your birthday. And everyone knows that hot chocolate in the lodge after a day of fun in the snow is the perfect way to celebrate.

Now that you know where you can start gathering those freebies, we at the Other Press hope you enjoy a happy birthday. Just don’t forget that ID!