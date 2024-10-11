Summer Films Instant Reviews

Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko via Pexel

Quick summaries of last summer’s blockbusters

By Jerrison Oracion, Senior Columnist

Summer went by quickly and despite most of the summer films released this year being sequels or remakes, movie theatres are slowly filling up again. There were also films that were refreshing and might be under the radar for most filmgoers. If you missed any of those films, here are one line sentence reviews of them.

Mad Max: Furiosa: For a prequel, it was good.

Back to Black: They softened up on Blake but it was still his fault.

Hit Man: A random Richard Linklater film that is actually great despite a questionable ending.

Inside Out 2: Puberty and anxiety are messy.

Despicable Me 4: Is it finally ending?

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F: Its like the first film and the second film, while still being another legacy sequel.

Twisters: More epic and sad than the original.

Deadpool and Wolverine: Deadpool getting the Disney upgrade.

Alien: Romulus: All the greatest hits of the original Alien spoiled by the film’s IMAX R-rated trailer.

Trap: The most original idea in a long time and it was also shot in Toronto.