Super Bowl Commercials Analysis 2022

Illustration by Athena Little

As old as the Halftime Show

By Jerrison Oracion, Senior Columnist

The Super Bowl this year was truly a historic day for everyone who watched the event while enjoying snacks. It was happening at the same time as the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing so it might be fair to describe it as Super Gold Sunday. The Los Angeles Rams, which recently moved from St. Louis, won the Super Bowl at home beating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. This is the second Super Bowl win in franchise history with the first occurring in 2000.

While in the Super Bowl Halftime Show, it showed my age when some of the greatest rappers of all time performed including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dog, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, and Eminem. I was hoping that Eminem was going to do his early music but ended up still doing the theme song of 8 Mile “Lose Yourself”. There were also the Super Bowl commercials where some of them also made me feel old as well as commercials promoting the future.

According to the USA Today Ad Meter, the best Super Bowl commercial this year was the Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl commercial. In it we see Anna Kendrick in a 1990s styled Barbie commercial promoting Rocket Mortgage that would allow Barbie to get her dream home. The addition of more dolls related to buying a home, role-playing, and even He-Man creates nostalgia as a comedic effect.

The next Super Bowl commercial after that and my favourite Super Bowl commercial this year was the Amazon Super Bowl commercial. In it, Scarlett Johansson and her husband, Saturday Night Live’s and Weekend Update’s Colin Jost get an Amazon Echo and were so wowed by it that they think that it can read their minds. We then see them go about their daily lives and the Echo goes into action when one of them says something even though they did not specifically request the Echo. The Echo went beyond what it was going to do which makes it smarter than it looks.

Other Super Bowl commercials that brought back nostalgia include Jim Carrey reprising his role in The Cable Guy in a Verizon commercial, animals beatboxing to Salt-N-Pepa’s “Push It” in a Doritos/Cheetos commercial, and the Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen Lay’s commercial. There was also a Pringles Super Bowl commercial where a guy gets his hand stuck in a Pringles canister and we see him go through life with the canister still on his hand until he passes away.

There were a lot of electric vehicle Super Bowl commercials including one from Chevrolet where we see the opening titles of The Sopranos with an appearance by Tony Soprano’s children hinting that the show might be coming back soon. Even Cryptocurrency Super Bowl commercials appeared and were trending like the FTX commercial in which Larry David makes predictions about things that won’t happen during significant events in history including Crypto, though David could be right on that.

Finally, there is the Toyota Super Bowl commercial which spotlighted the inspirational story of local athletes the McKeever brothers. Both had dreams of competing in cross country skiing until Brian McKeever lost his eyesight but would later win 17 Paralympic medals. Overall, the Super Bowl this year made me feel old including the Super Bowl commercials. But at least they were still entertaining and funny.