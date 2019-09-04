Tarantino’s time is up

Quentin Tarantino needs to stop making movies

By Jessica Berget, Editor-in-Chief

I think it’s finally safe to say Quentin Tarantino is washed up.

After hearing all the hype for his new flick Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (OUTIH), I was ecstatic to see it for myself. As a huge fan of his earlier work, I was expecting an epic story about the Manson family murders complete with the crude Tarantino-esque gore I’ve grown so fond of—or at least a movie that would at least make up for the tedious atrocity that was The Hateful Eight. Alas, I was bitterly disappointed. Instead, I had to sit through three hours of Brad Pitt driving and close-ups of dirty feet. Considering how long the director’s career in filmmaking has lasted and how long-winded and disappointing his last two films have been, I hate to admit it, but Tarantino can’t make good movies anymore.

No doubt he had some talent earlier on in his career. Who can deny the obvious classics like Kill Bill, Pulp Fiction, and Reservoir Dogs? However, his newer films like OUITH, The Hateful Eight, and even some parts of Django Unchained I find to be long, drawn out, and unengaging (especially so with the first two). It’s clear to me that he is losing his touch with what made his earlier movies so great, and he should quit while he’s ahead.

Tarantino’s films used to be full of heart and passion, good story telling, interesting characters, and fantastic underrated actors. With his last two films, it’s clear he has lost all of the charm and grit his other movies carried so gracefully. Now it seems he only hires the same generic actors, draws out these slow and boring plots, and relies on the same old tricks we’ve seen in his films over and over again. Furthermore, I know Tarantino has done some long movies in the past and I’m used to my fair share of lengthy movies, but his last two movies were long, slow, and just never got interesting—save for the last 20 minutes. If you’re going to ask me to sit in a theatre for almost three hours, you’d better make it worth my time. Unfortunately, Tarantino’s past few films have not done that, and with the direction he seems to be going, I don’t think they ever will again.

Tarantino said he was going to retire after making 10 movies, possibly ending on a Star Trek project, but I say don’t waste everybody’s time. Retire now. Please, for the love of God, stop making more movies. If you ask me, he should have retied after Django Unchained.