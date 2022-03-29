That’s what I like

All the snacks I need to watch a movie
By Tariq Ghanzi, Contributor
It’s movie time, therefore it’s popcorn time
I like butter and I like salt.
We can hear the pop-pop-pop from the kitchen
But don’t you dare forget about them,
Cause if you do, they’ll start burning,
I can smell it now too, yuck.
But it’s cool, we can get some Cracker Jacks.
I like caramel and I like peanuts.
In fact, you can’t go wrong with that.
But I’m hungry,
Got the munchies,
Let’s make nachos and watch something
I can’t pronounce Jaloponoknees but I like them on my nachos.
But I’m lazy and the movie has already started,
Chips and salsa it is and easy is what we do.
But I want candy and I want sweetness,
So M&Ms and Ice cream I need.
Maybe I’ll have trail mix, a few peanuts and some raisins
Sprinkle Smarties and add some Cashews. That’s a snack I like