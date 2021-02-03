Space Geographer Returns: part 3

Illustration by Morgan Hannah

By Morgan Hannah, Life & Style Editor

“Captain, with all due respect, I cannot in good conscience let you go down there! It would be illogical. Please, allow me to lead an away mission to, to retrieve any information possible about Lieutenant Ka—”

“That’s enough, Lieutenant Jorbes! We’ve been through this already. You aren’t Vulcan, so please don’t try to act like one.”

“I was merely pointing out how it really doesn’t seem like a good idea to send down the Captain…”

“And I am merely telling you that I will be going on that away mission. If you care to join me, that would be fine. But the crew needs you more in Engineering, and I don’t want to hear anything more about how the crew needs me more here on the ship.” I finish, exasperated and buttoning up my uniform. You would think that as a Captain your word is final, but the number of times I am questioned in a week is shocking! It has often led me down a rabbit hole of thinking and wondering if I am actually a good Captain with my crew’s best interest at heart, with the Space Geographer way at hear, or, perhaps if I am just obsessed with putting an end to the seemingly endless searching for my sister and that might be all that holds me together. I do know that I’ll consider an early retirement once I’ve been able to bring home Malory’s body… alive or dead.

Lieutenant Jorbes sighs with resignation and dismisses himself. I watch him disappear out the door of the away mission shuttle. I’m left with one of the newer recruits—Ensign Rabbit, I think her name is. A rather funny name.

“All ready to go, Ensign?” I ask, taking my seat at the helm. With a quick nod from Rabbit and a couple pushed buttons, I feel the away mission shuttle lift off the ship deck. Within moments we are completely swallowed up by space headed straight for Planet Xexon.





Continuation of this exciting adventure next week!



