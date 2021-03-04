Illustration by Sonam Kaloti

By Sonam Kaloti, Arts Editor

I don’t know if I can change

For the better

Oh, I might just stay the same

I hear them say: do people ever really change?

oh, people like me don’t deserve forgiveness

they’re the ones to blame

so, put it on me: what’s to come

there’s no hiding

pain and back door dividing our motions as we speak and touch.

I love you so much but

it’s hard to keep going

when I feel the end is coming

when I feel the end

No, I can’t keep running

when I feel the end is coming

when I feel it

feel it



