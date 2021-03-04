Home CREATIVE WORKS The end is coming
The end is coming

by The Other Press
Illustration by Sonam Kaloti

By Sonam Kaloti, Arts Editor

I don’t know if I can change
For the better
Oh, I might just stay the same
I hear them say: do people ever really change?
oh, people like me don’t deserve forgiveness
they’re the ones to blame

so, put it on me: what’s to come
there’s no hiding
pain and back door dividing our motions as we speak and touch.
I love you so much but

it’s hard to keep going
when I feel the end is coming
when I feel the end
No, I can’t keep running
when I feel the end is coming
when I feel it
feel it

