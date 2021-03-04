Kristofferson/birdsong

Illustration by CJ Sommerfeld

By CJ Sommerfeld, Staff Writer

keyboard harmonics

sound so melancholic

played sedate

fingers linger

on the ivories

unduly legato

performance anxieties

could you remind me again, of the proprieties?

perusing the notes

on the manuscript

your stern eyes

are drowning their rhythm

making my consciousness constrict

inverting its image like a prism

in your eye I’m not fit

telling me about the fugues that the seven-year-olds wrote

the rules that I cannot omit

your words, I’ll never make bloat







do you know what it sounds like to clean the piano’s keys?

up and down octaves

different scale degrees

a rhythm unstable, radioactive

you relate to the way I play my songs:

why don’t you groove?

like this!

you want my body to move?

unease threw me into an abyss

I just want to play

sedate

laugh as loudly: Stravinsky’s Rite of Spring

I just want to play

sedate





I once read that the offspring

of well-fed birds

sing more

than those who scavenged

for food

I just want to play

sedate





