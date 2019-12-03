‘The Knight Before Christmas’ review

Disclaimer: this movie isn’t for you if you are looking for logic

By Tania Arora, Staff Writer

3/5

Don’t worry if you plan to stay indoors this Christmas, the film ahead may be a good plan for the special night. The Knight Before Christmas gives viewers a romantic perspective on the holiday season, and the word “knight” instead of “night” gives us a hint on that. The first scene of the movie is in Norwich, England in 1334—giving a Game of Thrones vibe, but hold on tight, knight Sir Cole (played Josh Whitehouse) is ready to depart. Brooke, the female protagonist played by Vanessa Hudgens, has given up on love (after one breakup) and resides in Bracebridge, Ohio. In order to fulfill his quest, the prince time travels from 1334 to 2019. Yes, this is a time-travel love story.

This might seem like Hudgens’ last movie, The Princess Switch, which was unrealistic and goofy in dealing with the complexities of living life as a ruler. The film must have been enjoyed by people who love to fantasize. The Knight Before Christmas is an old-school romance movie: the boy and the girl collide with each other, exchange a glance, and feel that rush through their body. Boom, the prince travels all the way to the future to fulfill his quest of being a true knight. Nothing here is new, but the Christmas vibes make it a super feel-good film. Also, after Brooke accidentally hits Sir Cole with her car, she takes him to her house to care for him. A super sweet gesture in an era of socially isolated people.

Seven days after that, they fall for each other… ha? Here I am, sitting—single for almost three years. And yet their journey was fairly easy. They lived with each other like a married couple, opened up a lot in just a few days, and Brooke did not even feel weird about the difference in behavior of the knight. She excused it with memory loss… interesting!

Whitehouse’s character may make all us girls go “aww,” because he truly is a gentleman. Hudgens’ character is easy to pity but she would ask you to not pity her. If you are looking for something revolutionary from this story, you will be disappointed. But, if you are just looking for an old-school romance to watch this Christmas with your partner, friends, or even alone—this is a great option. Keep your ice-cream bucket and warm blanket handy. Hopefully, all these enjoyable things put together can cover up for what this movie is obviously lacking.