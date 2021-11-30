The Other Playlist

Photo by CJ Sommerfeld

A soundscape to equip you for upcoming Vancouver shows (and gear-up for Christmas)

By CJ Sommerfeld, Staff Writer

After nearly two years of less-than-satisfying live streams, live music is finally back—or almost. Anyone who has purchased tickets lately has probably experienced a cancelled show or rather a string of cancelled shows. The few live performances which have gone forth, however, remind us how heightened live music sounds and feels.

If the excitement of live music is not enough—why not throw a Christmas tune in? Halloween was about a month ago, so that means that it is time for holiday music, right? This week’s Other Playlist consists of some artists who are expected to play in various venues in December and a Christmas track also makes an appearance. Feliz Navidad!

Can you smell the gluhwein? Can you feel the hangover that follows? Before that arrives, tune in to our potpourri of genres and be receptive to the perfect doozy of a soundscape to beret all your festive activities. Why not spend some time being enveloped in a track-list of bands who will soon be playing live locally?

Kassi Valazza—Johnny Dear

Dead Soft—Step Out

Dougie Poole—Cancun Christmas Morning

Gold & Youth—A Strange Night at the Madonna Inn

Yukon Blonde—Fickle Feelings

Courtney Barnett—Rae Street

Benny Sings (ft. Mac DeMarco)—Rolled Up

BADBADNOTGOOD—Speaking Gently

John Craigie—Hustlin’

Beach Bunny—Oxygen