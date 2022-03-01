The Other Playlist

Illustration by CJ Sommerfeld

Letting old and new music continue enriching your everyday listens

By Jonathan Pabico, Senior Columnist

Our parents will always be the first ones who influenced our musical tastes during our early years. Because of our folks, we got to enjoy many classic songs from The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Elton John, Queen, and so forth (thank you so much, Mom and Dad, you’re the best). We’ll be fans of these artists forever, of course, yet as we grow up, we encounter more music that may be new or was always there waiting for us to click “Play”.

It’s an endless cycle of discovery as we come across new and bold music that’s still being released today. You get to learn more about yourself by constantly adding or changing the daily array of tunes that entreat your ears with stories and soundscapes. No matter how weird or experimental a song sounds, this art form inspires anyone to appreciate it differently.

While not an exhaustive list, the following playlist consists of songs by bands and solo musicians from Canada or abroad, some old, most being very new to me. It’s been a reassuring experience listening or re-listening to the music below from their respective albums over the past few years. Perhaps you’ll find music here you’ve never heard of to expand your ever-growing musical palette. In any case, have a relaxing time.

Lisa LeBlanc – “Eh Cher (You’ve Overstayed Your Welcome)” The Pack A.D. – “Yes, I Know” The White Stripes – “You Don’t Know What Love Is (You Just Do As You’re Told)” Billie Holiday – “Strange Fruit” Weezer – “The End of the Game” Courtney Barnett – “Avant Gardener” Cate Le Bon – “Pompeii” Brandi Carlile – “Stay Gentle” Faith Healer – “Cosmic Troubles” The Beaches – “Bad Behaviour” Necking – “Rover” BoyWithUke – “Shy” Juice WRLD – “Conversations” Alex Little and The Suspicious Minds – “Dead Cold Eyes” The Pretty Reckless – “Only Love Can Save Me Now” Makiisma – “Lady Misery” The Tragically Hip – “Blow At High Dough”