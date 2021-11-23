The Royals basketball team falls short against the Capilano Blues

Photo by Markus Spiske from Pexels

The team continues to try and find its rhythm

By Mo Hussain, Contributor

The Douglas Royals men’s basketball team are still looking to find their way as they lost back-to-back games against the Capilano Blues last weekend. The team fell short 107-77 in the first game, and 106-82 the following night.

In the first game, the Blues made their mark from the beginning. The team led the game 22-11 at the end of the first quarter and ended up leading the game 57-30 at halftime. Blues guard Harry Liu scored 15 of his total 19 points in the first half. The Royals did manage to do well in the third quarter, outscoring the Blues 32-28. Royals guard Jarett Jacobs scored 13 of his team-leading 23 points in that same third quarter.

However, the Blues still led 85-62 heading into the fourth, which showed to be too much for the Royals to come back from. Blues guard Brenden Bailey scored eight of his total 18 points in the fourth quarter, to ice the first game for Capilano.

The Blues also got off to a good start in the second game as they led by nine points at the end of the first quarter and led at halftime 52-37. Royals forward Ben Rabel put up close to a third of his team’s first-half points with 12. He finished the game as the Royals leading scorer that night with 20 points.

As with the first game, the Blues lead in the first half once again proved too much for the Royals to answer. The Blues outscored the Royals 53-37 the rest of the game to secure the win.

One notable element missing throughout those games was a lack of women’s matchups. The reason for that was that both teams decided to postpone the games to a later date. The Royals were also scheduled to play against the Camosun Chargers on November 19th and November 20th. However, those games were postponed due to the unprecedented flooding and subsequent road closures in the province.

As for where the men and women are in the standings:

The men are last in the PACWEST standings with zero points

The women are currently third in PACWEST with four points

The next time both the men’s and women’s teams will touch the floor will be on January 7th when they match up against Vancouver Island University.