The wonderful world of Twitch drama

Illustration by Athena Little

Many people say that female streamers being harassed should “just turn off the comments” or that harassment “comes with the job”, but these only normalize the hatred.

Why the Pokimane vs. JiDion/Ninja Drama is Bigger Than You Think

By Angelika Leal, Contributor

For those who haven’t heard the story, here’s a short summary of Twitch drama that had gone down in January: on January 13, Twitch streamer JiDion decides to send over a hate raid (when scores of fake accounts and/or real people flood a Twitch stream with abuse) to fellow streamer Pokimane, which causes her to end a 12-hour stream. JiDion was (rightfully) suspended for his hate raid. For some odd reason, Ninja decides to get involved and says he’ll talk with his representatives about reversing the ban, which Pokimane calls him out for.

Now, there are more legal talks involved, but what I find the most important out of all this is what it means for smaller content creators on the platform.

As Pokimane has stated in one of her tweets, JiDion’s hate raid is more than just an “L + Ratio” as she’s constantly been harassed by him and his fans for a long time. The latter was constantly telling his fans to spam her chat, asking other streamers to “go to war with her,” making sexual comments about her; multiple things that can’t be boiled down to a simple ‘ratio’.

And this isn’t just a fight for Pokimane. This has been a constant battle for other female streamers, as well.

This is why I believe this feud is so much bigger than people think. The problem of Twitch chats being filled with inappropriate messages and hate raids isn’t exclusive to Pokimane. Her calling it out is important for smaller content creators who don’t have a chance to speak up because their platform isn’t the biggest.

Not only is it insane that Ninja decided to defend JiDion—who was eventually permanently banned—but the amount of backlash that Pokimane has received simply for standing up for herself is just as absurd. Many people say that female streamers being harassed should “just turn off the comments” or that harassment “comes with the job”, but these only normalize the hatred. Smaller and/or female streamers shouldn’t have to struggle to feel comfortable on Twitch. It shouldn’t be a fact that a girl will inevitably be harassed when she plays games online.

It was only a few months ago when many people went on a Twitch Strike after the platform failed to protect its users from constant abuse. As one can tell from all this drama, nothing much has improved. If this had happened to someone who wasn’t as popular as Pokimane, it might’ve been overlooked entirely.

Long story short, people who think that this is simply about Pokimane whining are missing the entire reason why this is so frustrating for her, and streamers like her.