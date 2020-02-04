Tim Hortons is a Canadian gem

Photo by Billy Bui

It’s convenient, simple, and tasty food that doesn’t cost much

By Jessica Berget, Editor-in-Chief

I will not hear the slander against Tim Hortons. As a student and someone who works two jobs, Tim Hortons has been my life-line for when I’ve forgotten to eat breakfast, had little sleep and needed a caffeine boost, or when I’m so sick the only thing I can imagine digesting is simple and tasty snacks. Since Mr. Tim Horton is not here to defend himself—I will.

For one thing, their food really is not as bad as the haters say it is. Quit pretending you’re too good for Tim Hortons. They have satisfying and straightforward breakfast and lunch foods for a decent price, and the food makes you full and happy every time. They also have such a vast variety of sandwiches, soups, bagels, muffins, beverages, pastries, and donuts—the range can appeal to anyone’s palette. Don’t want a sandwich? Have a wrap! Not feeling a big meal? Have a muffin or a crueller. Not feeling that either? There are dozens more options! Every location you go into also offers that nice casual yet homey feel which I appreciate.

Sure, it’s no luxury breakfast restaurant, nor does it claim to be. They serve easy, delicious, and cheap food that comes with less grease, guilt, and shame than most fast-food joints. Tim Hortons is effortless food that you can grab on the go… when you’re in a rush and didn’t have time to make breakfast or lunch. Personally, my favourite things to get are their cheese bagels with herb and garlic cream cheese with tomato (and sometimes bacon), or their sausage or bacon English muffin breakfast sandwich or biscuit—it’s sublime… and sometimes two for $5! They also have delicious potato wedges and hash browns! Everything you need for an easy breakfast or lunch. All of this with a wide variety of delicious cold and hot drinks that I frequent the coffee chain for, and all for much cheaper than your average coffee shop! Their Ice Capps, coffee, French vanillas, and hot chocolate are all immensely satisfying.

Tim Hortons is a staple of our society. A society where many people are going to school and working full-time—with little time to make food for themselves. They serve classic breakfast and lunch foods to many hungry and frugal people, and they serve the food well, so I will defend them until my dying day.

Think Tim Hortons is terrible? Check out Trouble with the Double Double for another perspective on this question!