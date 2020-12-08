Top three Douglas College Royals moments from 2020

Photo by Arnaldo Fragozo

The Royals did a lot before the pandemic hit

By Mo Hussain, Sports Reporter

Whether it was bringing home both a national and provincial championship, or hosting a jampacked provincial tournament, the Royals remarkably managed to go through this hectic year with some memorable moments. Although the year was unfortunately cut short, here are three of the top Royals moments from this calendar year:

Men’s basketball avenged last year’s loss, and then some

After coming off a heartbreaking loss in the PACWEST Provincial championship tournament the year prior, the men’s basketball team exceeded expectations this year. The team not only won its second PACWEST championship in three years but did so after winning almost every single game throughout both the regular season and provincial championships as they went a combined 20-1.

Women’s curling thrives on the national stage

In what ended up being the last Royals team to play in this calendar year, the women’s curling team ended this year on a high note as they won the 2020 Curling Canada championship. This team’s win was a historical benchmark for the Royals, as the women’s curling team’s victory marked the first time the Royals have won back-to-back CCAA National Championships in any sport.

PACWEST Tournament was one for the ages

In February, the Royals hosted this year’s PACWEST Volleyball Provincial Championships and the atmosphere was electric. Whether it was the Royals supporters bringing goosebumps with their “Let’s Go Royals” chants, Capilano’s three set comeback to win the men’s gold medal, the Royals women’s team giving it their all in the quarter final, or the Royals men’s team winning the bronze medal, this tournament was definitely a memorable one.

As to when the Royals and the rest of the teams involved in the PACWEST will see more memorable moments like these is yet to be determined given the circumstances involving the pandemic. However, there is no doubt that this year the Royals gave us their all and will likely look to do the same once each of their respective sports resume.