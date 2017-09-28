Tough week indeed

Royals grab one point in tough week

By Davie Wong, Sports Editor

In last week’s preview, it was predicted that the Royals men’s soccer team would have a tough week. But I don’t think anyone could have predicted how tough it actually was.

The team started out the weekend in Squamish, playing against the Quest Kermodes. It was a hard start for the team, as Kermodes came out of the gates strong on the tackle and the attack. Off of a corner from the Royals, the Kermodes would run it down the other end to score on the counter attack. For the rest of the half, the Kermodes pressured the Royals, forcing keeper Joel Webb to make several key saves.

After a stern halftime talking to, the Royals came back swinging. They registered nine shots in the second half but could not find a way to solve Quest’s keeper, Sam McDonald. The Royals control of the second half saw the Kermodes only take two shots in the second half, but their goal earlier in the game was enough to seal the game as a 1-0 win.

The loss was a demoralizing one, however, the Royals needed to bounce back as they faced off against the VIU Mariners the next day. VIU’s star studded lineup is never one to underestimated, and they demonstrated exactly why. They prodded at the Royals backline until they finally found their opening. Two Mariners raced past the back four of Douglas, facing off against the Royals’ keeper, Iqbal Sraw. A couple of dribbles and a pass saw Victor Blasco tuck the ball into an empty net to give the Mariners the lead.

The next 70 minutes consisted of broken plays from both sides. It was an aggressive game as both teams got themselves into foul trouble. It wasn’t until the waning moments of the game that things go excited. A dangerous free kick saw Eric Ray bag his first of the season to tie the game. Mere minutes later, Quinn Dawson fired home the go ahead goal.

However, the Mariners weren’t finished either. A free kick on the Royals side of the field saw midfielder Shun Takano bury the equalizer with minutes left in the game. But that wasn’t even the end. Tomi Fagopngbe managed to dribble his way past the entire Mariners backline to bury his first of the season and give the Royals yet another lead. A couple seconds later, Stefan Kamner was sent off for the Royals, putting them one man down. With one minute left in the game, Govinda Innes would equalize for the Mariners, scoring on the ensuing corner kick. And with that dying breath, the referee blew his whistle to end the game, 3-3.

The weekend’s results see the Royals improve to a record of 1-2-2 with 5 points on the season. They currently in fourth place, two points behind the Quest Kermodes, but five ahead of the winless Langara Falcons. The team takes on the Capilano Blues next weekend.