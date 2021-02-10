Tracks from the 1960s to 2021 to profess your love, break up, or practice self-love

Illustration by Udeshi Seneviratne

A Valentine’s Day playlist

By Alexis Zygan, Staff Writer

Nothing says “I love you” like a mindfully crafted compilation of songs on a homemade mixtape. Seeing that we’re in 2021 and unlike vinyl records, audio cassettes have not surged in popularity. A curated virtual playlist with songs across the decades is guaranteed to eloquently communicate love or bitterness this Valentine’s Day. Gifting a mix via a text message only costs the price of a music streaming subscription which most folks already have and is COVID safe. Fortunately, creating a playlist in 2021 is far less arduous than winding a cassette tape in the ’80s or burning a CD in the ’90s.

In 1967 during the summer of love, hippies flocked to Woodstock to drop out of society and partake in psychedelic arts. The Beatles released the single “All You Need is Love.” Tender devotion reduces blood pressure, depression symptoms, and causes physical wounds to heal faster. John Lennon, the author of the song, was onto something when he wrote the lyrics. Or maybe he was just on something. Regardless, the psychedelia pop classic belongs on your Valentine’s Day playlist.

Disco is synonymous with the 1970s. A solo disco party is a rad festivity when you are single on Valentine’s Day. Dedicate the day to self-loving with upbeat disco bangers such as “Shake Your Booty” by KC & The Sunshine Band. In 1973, Marvin Gaye released the sultry and suggestive song “Let’s Get it On.” Include this flirtatious R&B soul classic on your Valentine’s Day playlist, as you anticipate professing your loving in the bedroom, once it’s COVID safe, of course. In the meantime, there’s always glory holes.

The seven-minute power ballad “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” popularized by karaoke enthusiasts worldwide, criticized for its length, still managed to rank as number one for 29 weeks on the Billboard charts in 1983. When Bonnie Henry announces that we can harmlessly attend bars with friends, head over to a dive-bar to support your buddy as they belt out “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” while you drink every time, they sing “turn around.” Once the performance adjourns, you will have ample liquid courage to ask your buddy if they fancy you. When Bonnie Tyler performed this ’80s hit, she was hopelessly seeking to reunite with her sweetheart. After almost a year of the pandemic, we are all deprived of touch and craving affection enough to compose a seven-minute soft rock song dedicated to an ex-lover.

Even though you want a faithful partner who respects boundaries, you decide to give the toxic cheater another chance because it’s Valentine’s Day, after all. When hip hop trio TLC released “Waterfalls” in 1994, it was for you. The lyrics about not chasing waterfalls allude to not pursuing self-destructive behaviours, akin to rekindling with the cheater. Your old flame has red flags all over them, but all you notice is a big red heart. Suppose you need to break up with a partner this Valentine’s Day—don’t bother with the playlist: send them a link to “Waterfalls,” which will surely get the message across. They are your waterfall, and you no longer chase their love only to return drenched in tears.

After an emotional session with your counsellor, you discover that your relationship is codependent; it turns out wanting to be with someone all the time is unhealthy. Ne-Yo’s “Miss Independent,” communicates that it’s time to divert toward interdependence.

Sometimes we feel as if we need to change ourselves to turn a friend into a lover. Dreamboat Bruno Mars’ heartfelt song “Just the Way you Are” reminds us of precisely the opposite. We deserve a romantic partner who accepts us for all our quirks and essences without trying to mold us into their vision of perfection. Flawlessness is unattainable, even for Guinness World Record winning Bruno Mars. Place this soulful R&B track on your Valentine’s Day playlist to remind your partner of their natural charm.

For your Valentine’s Day playlist finale, proclaim your love with a track from 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the lyrics of songs premiering on audio streaming services. Twenty-One Pilots’ “Level of Concern” gets the message across with the chorus “would you be my little quarantine, or is this the way it ends?” Because being stuck at home with a lover is lovelier than companionless.

Surely these suggestions from 1967 to 2020 will assist in curating a playlist that proclaims love for your beau, conveys a breakup, or keeps your spirit up when spending Valentine’s Day alone. Remember, radical self-love is a fuck you to every toxic partnership.