Are masks and lockdowns bad for your health?

Illustration by Morgan Hannah

It may be time to start looking at the data

By Morgan Hannah, Life & Style Editor

New COVID-19 pandemic policies, lockdowns, and safety initiatives are opposed by doctors, health experts, and scientists from all over the world. Those that are speaking out against the new norm are being suppressed and shamed by mainstream media and significant social media platforms—leading to some seriously sinister “groupthink” and policing on conversations about COVID-19.

In his open letter to Dr. Bonnie Henry and her team, Dr. Stephen Malthouse, physician and member of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of BC, asks for clarification in the decisions made to supposedly protect the public. Dr. Malthouse states, “the early intent of mitigation measures to ‘flatten the curve’, when we knew very little about SARS-CoV-2, its mode of transmission, and the severity of COVID-19, was reasonable […] very soon it was apparent that the expected overwhelming of the hospital system was not going to occur, and now BC physicians have questions about […] [Dr. Bonnie Henry’s] public health policies.”

Dr. Malthouse states that the media estimates that provincial pandemic initiatives have been shown to cause 12 deaths for every single COVID death; in Canada, we’ve experienced a 40 percent rise in fatalities from heart attacks due to fear, panic, and postponed hospital procedures. Drug abuse and suicides have risen and outnumbered COVID-19 deaths by a 3:1 ratio, with suicides rates doubling in BC since the second month of lockdown. He claimed there to be no scientific or medical evidence to support lockdowns, social distancing at an arbitrary six feet apart, face masks, or the arbitrary closure of businesses, schools, daycares, parks, playgrounds, and places of worship. He also found a lack of evidence to support the discontinuance of access to education, medical, dental, chiropractic, and other support for those in need.

In an interview with Bridge City News, Dr. Malthouse states there’s evidence that wearing masks doesn’t work in preventing the spread of the coronavirus, and additionally, can be harmful. He reasoned that aerosolized particles, 0.1 to 0.2 microns in size, pass through the tops and sides of masks (sometimes right through masks) and can linger in the air for one to three hours.

The physiological effects of masking people were more concerning to Dr. Malthouse, who argues that masks make it difficult for people to relate to each other or understand one another since masks block facial expressions. He expresses his concern for the wellbeing of children, stating that “no one should be wearing masks for long periods of time. We are teaching children to be afraid of getting close to people.”

When addressing the measure of social distancing at six feet apart, Dr. Malthouse said that the measure is merely a rule of thumb. If one were to spit, the body of saliva would only reach around six feet, however, the aerosolized particles can reach up to 26 feet and, additionally, can linger in the air. According to Dr. Malthouse, social distancing, like masking, is an effort to keep people separated—to divide and conquer.

Why are all mainstream platforms censoring the warnings of doctors and health experts? This physician believes that public health has an agenda to push the COVID-19 vaccine as a means of keeping tabs on the people. Dr. Malthouse argues that the vaccine is not safe and will not protect from infection. His comparison of the vaccine to passports—a means of tagging people to know where they are at in the world—is eerie.

In his open letter to Dr. Henry, Dr. Malthouse asked why public health still uses PCR testing when the Deputy Chief Medical Officer for Health in Ontario has publicly stated that the PCR test yields over 50 percent false positives, and in some cases, up to 90 percent false positives due to excessive amplification beyond the recommendations of the manufacturer. Additionally, medical experts came out with data in the early summer of 2020 showing that COVID-19 infection fatality rates were much lower than the numbers used to justify lockdowns and other mitigation measures. Instead of being as high as 3 percent, the numbers were around 0.25 percent. It seems that COVID diagnosis is based on a flawed test, which leads to more false positives than ever before. In the comments section of his open letter, Dr. Malthouse says “public health has been lying to British Columbians and rolling out policies that are killing people […] and people are just going along. Don’t fool yourselves: it will be one lockdown after another […] unless we say ‘Stop!’”

While we may never know the reasons behind keeping the public in the dark about true figures of the pandemic, we can certainly do something about it. It’s time to think for ourselves and have conversations and informed debates on which measures are appropriate and which create unnecessary fear and panic.

“We ask for an open debate, where all experts are represented without any form of censorship. After the initial panic surrounding COVID-19, the objective facts now show a completely different picture—there is no medical justification for any emergency policy anymore.” This open letter is signed by 635 medical doctors and 2118 health professionals.