We lost to Surrey?!

Illustration by Athena Little

Vancouver loses number one spot on sexiest cities in Canada list

By Jessica Berget, Assistant Editor

Winnipeg bought more toys for self-pleasure, Halifax seems to enjoy sex swings, and Vancouver apparently loves buying lingerie—specifically black thigh high stockings and black lace underwear.

Vancouver has experienced their list of grievances in the past year, but none can be as bad as losing our “sexiest city in Canada” rank in 2020.

According to a survey on the sexiest cities by a Canadian intimacy store, PinkCherry, Vancouver has lost their number one spot from 2019, falling to 16th place for 2020. The number one spot was taken over by Calgary, Alberta. The sexiest city in BC now falls to Surrey, with Victoria also putting BC on the map with tenth place. Besides that, BC only falls on the list three times, with Ontario taking ten out of the twenty spots, making it the sexiest province in Canada (according to the survey). It gets pretty cold in these Ontario, so this comes as no surprise.

BC did score however on the sexiest towns ranking list. Six out of ten spots on the list went to towns of BC with Colwood, Courtenay, Prince Rupert, Fort St. John, Williams Lake, and Sidney.

But how is the sexiest city or town determined? According to the PinkCherry website, “We measure or rate Canadian cities with the most sex toy sales per person. For the top 10 sexiest cities, we based our ranking on the most sex toy sales per person with the population over 300K. For the sexiest towns, the population threshold was 50K.” This survey only focuses on consumer habits and which city made the most adult toy purchases, so it doesn’t contain data about each city’s sexual patterns or habits. PinkCherry also says since the pandemic lockdowns all across the country, sales for their adult products have skyrocketed (about 128 percent in Canada).

According to a release from PinkCherry, there are also different spending habits between the Canadian cities on what intimate items they purchase the most. Calgary was reportedly focused on buying couple’s gifts, Winnipeg bought more toys for self-pleasure, Halifax seems to enjoy sex swings, and Vancouver apparently loves buying lingerie—specifically black thigh high stockings and black lace underwear.

While Vancouver wasn’t the sexiest city last year, there are still other lists the city ranks highly in for 2020. Orkin Canada, a pest control company made a list of Canada’s top 25 bed bug hot spots, and Vancouver made the list at number four. Data for this ranking was determined by from the number of properties that received bed bug treatment from Orkin from January to December 31, 2020. Fortunately, during the pandemic bed bug sightings have gone down 20 percent nationally, according to Orkin.

Vancouver also made it into the top ten list of healthiest cities in the world, according to a study by Lenscore, a vision care company. Our average life expectancy of 81.7 years old, low pollution rate, happy residents, number of sunshine hours, and variety of outdoor leisure activities put us on the same list as cities like Amsterdam, Sydney, Stockholm, and Vienna. Vancouver also came 34th place in best cities in the world ranking.

Hopefully next year Vancouver will be able to redeem their sexy spot at number one. Until then, let’s try to get lower on the bed bug list.

