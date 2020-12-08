Weekly crossword: Beginnings and endings

By Caroline Ho, Contributor

ACROSS

1. Disagreement

5. Cleveland NBAers, for short

8. Pile

12. Fully committed

14. Hubbub

15. __ Mater

16. Exposed, in a way

18. Kind of wax

20. “Digital” toys?

22. “Quod __ demonstrandum”

23. Pitch

24. Despicable Me (2010) protagonist

27. Not near

29. Obtain

31. Many November babies

33. Offline, for short

34. Bruins great Bobby

35. Wear away

36. Prefix for “trust” or “matter”

37. Inexperienced folk, in slang

40. Citric, e.g.

41. Property claims

43. Tolkien creature

44. AKA Thomas Anderson

45. Aim

47. “__ favor”

48. Mme. overseas

49. Letters after an elite athlete’s name

50. Really tiny

52. A Hawaiian island

54. Seabird native to the North Pacific

59. Money matters

62. Pour out

63. Hard work

64. First responder, for short

65. Gives the axe to

66. Posh

67. Caustic solution

68. Muscovite denial

DOWN

1. Someone not to mess with, for short

2. The Time Machine race

3. Entrepreneur Musk

4. Potato variety

5. Post-secondary inst. in North Van

6. Get used (to)

7. __ sword

8. Part of an axe

9. Legolas, for one

10. Pal, in Paris

11. Skillet

13. __-do-well

17. Smaug, for one

19. Eagle nest

21. Prefix meaning “wing”

24. Merchant

25. AM/FM devices

26. Not new

27. Ornamental topper

28. Blood vessel

30. Military unit

32. Breakfast option, perhaps

36. Vocal range

38. Dwell on

39. Minor wound

42. Attach a button

34. Male falcon

51. Foe

53. Breathe heavily

54. Healthy

55. Italian noble house

56. Rage

57. “Understood.”

58. Tree house?

59. Super-high-speed abbr.

60. Debt letters

61. Veto