Weekly crossword: Beginnings and endings

By Caroline Ho, Contributor
ACROSS
1. Disagreement
5. Cleveland NBAers, for short
8. Pile
12. Fully committed
14. Hubbub
15. __ Mater
16. Exposed, in a way
18. Kind of wax
20. “Digital” toys?
22. “Quod __ demonstrandum”
23. Pitch
24. Despicable Me (2010) protagonist
27. Not near
29. Obtain
31. Many November babies
33. Offline, for short
34. Bruins great Bobby
35. Wear away
36. Prefix for “trust” or “matter”
37. Inexperienced folk, in slang
40. Citric, e.g.
41. Property claims
43. Tolkien creature
44. AKA Thomas Anderson
45. Aim
47. “__ favor”
48. Mme. overseas
49. Letters after an elite athlete’s name
50. Really tiny
52. A Hawaiian island
54. Seabird native to the North Pacific
59. Money matters
62. Pour out
63. Hard work
64. First responder, for short
65. Gives the axe to
66. Posh
67. Caustic solution
68. Muscovite denial
DOWN
1. Someone not to mess with, for short
2. The Time Machine race
3. Entrepreneur Musk
4. Potato variety
5. Post-secondary inst. in North Van
6. Get used (to)
7. __ sword
8. Part of an axe
9. Legolas, for one
10. Pal, in Paris
11. Skillet
13. __-do-well
17. Smaug, for one
19. Eagle nest
21. Prefix meaning “wing”
24. Merchant
25. AM/FM devices
26. Not new
27. Ornamental topper
28. Blood vessel
30. Military unit
32. Breakfast option, perhaps
36. Vocal range
38. Dwell on
39. Minor wound
42. Attach a button
34. Male falcon
51. Foe
53. Breathe heavily
54. Healthy
55. Italian noble house
56. Rage
57. “Understood.”
58. Tree house?
59. Super-high-speed abbr.
60. Debt letters
61. Veto