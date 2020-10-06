Weekly crossword: Some bodies

By Caroline Ho, Contributor

ACROSS

1. Taiwanese airline

4. Apple computer

8. Hosp. drips

11. Sass

14. De-clogging product

15. Prefix for “suction”

17. Military rank below sergeant

20. Type of acid

21. Guitar clamp

22. Pakistan’s national language

24. Finale

26. Person who rejects the mainstream

28. Id counterpart

31. Former Kievan federation

32. Ending for “Benedict” or “Byzant”

33. __ Arbor, MI

24. Heavenly being

26. __ is Born (1937)

38. Welsh canine

39. Exasperated initialism

40. Hex

44. What one might beg for

46. Affable

47. Carnival city

50. Dove’s call

51. US health agcy.

52. Where many a school assembly is held

53. Not well defined

55. Each

57. Present-day France, in Ancient Rome

58. Stretch

60. Municipal official

64. Cashier’s query, perhaps

67. Bring under control

68. Black and white cookies

69. Supermarket chain

70. Like chafed skin

71. Nexus

72. Tortoiseshell or tabby

DOWN

1. Patron saint of sailors

2. Small glass vessel

3. Church area

4. Like “be” or “see,” for short

5. Golden Arches, in Aussie slang

6. Water buffalo

7. Pokémon that evolves into Crawdaunt

8. UN workers’ rights agcy.

9. Bug

10. Ancient Greek city-state

14. A fancy vase or wall accent, perhaps

16. From long ago

18. Muscle spasm

19. Main idea

23. Coffee container

25. “That’s obvious!”

27. Organization providing international developmental aid

28. Top-left keyboard key

29. Prefix for “graphic” or “metric”

30. Hockey great Bobby

35. Yearly gathering of all members, briefly

36. Evanescence vocalist Lee

37. Operate

39. Arachnid with a distinctive stinger

41. Set up

42. Verbalize

43. Stately tree

47. Floor covering

48. Not fitting

49. Vision-related

51. Went down the Mackenzie, perhaps

54. Andean pack animal

56. Pod veggie

59. Lead-in to “phobic” or “polis”

61. Like a heroic saga

62. Star in Lyra

63. Part of QED

65. Stitch

66. Fish eggs