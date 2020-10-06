Weekly crossword: Some bodies

By Caroline Ho, Contributor
ACROSS
1. Taiwanese airline
4. Apple computer
8. Hosp. drips
11. Sass
14. De-clogging product
15. Prefix for “suction”
17. Military rank below sergeant
20. Type of acid
21. Guitar clamp
22. Pakistan’s national language
24. Finale
26. Person who rejects the mainstream
28. Id counterpart
31. Former Kievan federation
32. Ending for “Benedict” or “Byzant”
33. __ Arbor, MI
24. Heavenly being
26. __ is Born (1937)
38. Welsh canine
39. Exasperated initialism
40. Hex
44. What one might beg for
46. Affable
47. Carnival city
50. Dove’s call
51. US health agcy.
52. Where many a school assembly is held
53. Not well defined
55. Each
57. Present-day France, in Ancient Rome
58. Stretch
60. Municipal official
64. Cashier’s query, perhaps
67. Bring under control
68. Black and white cookies
69. Supermarket chain
70. Like chafed skin
71. Nexus
72. Tortoiseshell or tabby
DOWN
1. Patron saint of sailors
2. Small glass vessel
3. Church area
4. Like “be” or “see,” for short
5. Golden Arches, in Aussie slang
6. Water buffalo
7. Pokémon that evolves into Crawdaunt
8. UN workers’ rights agcy.
9. Bug
10. Ancient Greek city-state
14. A fancy vase or wall accent, perhaps
16. From long ago
18. Muscle spasm
19. Main idea
23. Coffee container
25. “That’s obvious!”
27. Organization providing international developmental aid
28. Top-left keyboard key
29. Prefix for “graphic” or “metric”
30. Hockey great Bobby
35. Yearly gathering of all members, briefly
36. Evanescence vocalist Lee
37. Operate
39. Arachnid with a distinctive stinger
41. Set up
42. Verbalize
43. Stately tree
47. Floor covering
48. Not fitting
49. Vision-related
51. Went down the Mackenzie, perhaps
54. Andean pack animal
56. Pod veggie
59. Lead-in to “phobic” or “polis”
61. Like a heroic saga
62. Star in Lyra
63. Part of QED
65. Stitch
66. Fish eggs