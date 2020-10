Illustration by Sonam Kaloti

By Sonam Kaloti, Arts Editor

autumn vibes

creeping up, cozy and comforting.

she smelled like cinnamon, apple,

pumpkin pies,

spice, and her smile like sunrise. her bloodcurdling

screams bounce off of the skies. her bones’ rattle

still fills me with dread.

glowing eyes

I look at them.

they know it was me.

they’re watching me.

they’re everywhere.