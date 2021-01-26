What’s going down at Dougie?

Events at the college (online) for the next couple weeks

By Jessica Berget, Assistant Editor

While people begin worrying about the new COVID-19 strain, Douglas students can worry about new events happening this week—all online of course.

English Language Use Workshops

January 26 and February 2 at 3:30 pm

The college is hosting a number of English language use workshops to better aid students who may struggle with its use. The workshops will be providing practical information and tips to improve speaking, writing, and listening. The first workshop on Jan 26 will focus on editing your own writing in articles and the second workshop (on the second) next month focuses on the many verbs, forms, and functions of those verbs.

2021 Douglas Students’ Union Annual General Meeting

Wednesday January 27 at 2:30 pm on Zoom

Every year the DSU hosts an AGM to provide updates from the board of directors, vote on any proposed bylaws, and to receive the annual report and financial statements. Students are encouraged to join and will be entered to win prizes. A Zoom link for the meeting will be sent to all students’ Douglas College email.

Bell Let’s Talk

January 27 at 4 pm on Zoom

In honor of Bell Let’s Talk day on January 28, this hour-long virtual workshop (open and free of cost for students) will focus on mindfulness techniques, self-care, and how to reduce the negative stereotypes that accompany mental illness.

Workshop Wednesday

January 27 and February 3 at 3:30 pm

Every Wednesday, the college is hosting workshops focusing on academic strategies students need to be successful in their classes. Workshops will be led by Learning Centre instructors as well as peer tutors as well as a panel of tutors offering different strategies. The first workshop on Jan 27 focuses on making Blackboard work for you. The second workshop held on February 3 focuses on effective communication online.

Anxiety Workshops

January 28 at 7:30 pm and January 29 at 11:30 am

As a continuation of last months events, the “virtual calm” workshop on January 28 will be hosted by a Douglas College counselor so students can practice activities which increase their sense of calm and quell their anxieties. On January 29, a workshop on test anxiety will also be held. The text workshop will assist students who struggle with test taking and assignments by showing them tools and strategies to reduce their fears.

Career Workshops

February 2 at 10:30 am on Zoom



Just because we’re not on campus right now doesn’t mean we can’t still enjoy the perks of college life. As such, the college will be holding a career exploration Zoom meeting on February 2. The workshop will allow students to do assessments, engage in discussions about careers that interest them, and participate in other activities that will help students learn more about their interests and other important factors to consider in choosing a career path.