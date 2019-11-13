What’s Happening

November 11 to 17

By Morgan Hannah, Life & Style Editor

Wow, I wonder… what is happening this week?? Let’s take a look!

Emotions Open Mic November Edition



Date: November 12, with monthly showcases

Location: 1240 Thurlow Street, Vancouver

Time: 8 to 10 pm

Price: $8 per ticket

Vancouver’s freshest open mic is back, featuring loads of local talent! With a night hosted by Teon Gibbs, come on down and enjoy comedy, song, dance, and spoken word! If you’re feeling brave enough to perform, email emotionsopenmic@gmail.com to sign up!

Curry Fest Vancouver



Date: November 13

Location: Davie Dosa Company, 1235 Davie Street, Vancouver

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Price $60 per ticket

Are you a spicy food addict? Well, come get your fix at Curry Fest! Flavour from cuisines from all over the world—include Thai, Vietnamese, and South Indian. Tickets promise a taster plate at each restaurant and some beverages, drink inclusion depending on location.

Other participating restaurants:

Bob Pochana Thai: 1660 Robson Street, Vancouver

House Special Modern Vietnamese: 1269 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Indian Delicacy: 1130 West Pender Street, Vancouver

Eastside Culture Crawl



Date: November 14 to 17

Location: Various Venues

Time: 14 to 15: 5 to 10 pm, 16 to 17: 11 am to 6 pm

Price: Varies depending on event

Four days. 500 artists. 80 buildings. Vancouver’s Eastside neighbourhood is bursting with intimate, vivid, and inspiring art. Exploring the heart of Van, where art happens, Eastside Culture Crawl is a celebration of the visual arts, design, and crafts—featuring chainsaw carving, glassblowing, and blacksmithing demos. For a complete list of venues, visit culturecrawl.ca

CARNAGE

Date: November 15

Location: Harbour Centre, 750 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Time: Doors at 10 pm

Price: $35 to $57 per ticket

19+

The supreme CARNAGE comes once again to Vancouver! Flames, bling, and music!

New West Craft Fall Market



Date: November 16

Location: River Market, 810 Quayside Drive, New Westminster

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Price: Free

Before fall ends, stop by and check out New West’s handmade community artisan market. Showcasing the work of local artists, this fair has lots to offer. Support over 30 vendors selling handmade goods. Great for getting a head start on gifting for the holiday season coming up!

Paint Nite: Magical Winter Discovery



Date: November 27

Location: Dunn’s Famous Restaurant, 827 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Time: 5 pm start

Price: $40 per person

19+

Grab your friends and spend an evening unwinding with host Randii Andii. Chill out while being creative in this two-hour long paint night. Event begins promptly at 7 pm, so show up just a bit early if you’ve got a big group and bring your appetite. Promo code for $13 off your tickets is GOPAINT19!