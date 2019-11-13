What’s Happening

November 11 to 17
By Morgan Hannah, Life & Style Editor
Wow, I wonder… what is happening this week?? Let’s take a look!
Emotions Open Mic November Edition
Date: November 12, with monthly showcases
Location: 1240 Thurlow Street, Vancouver
Time: 8 to 10 pm
Price: $8 per ticket
Vancouver’s freshest open mic is back, featuring loads of local talent! With a night hosted by Teon Gibbs, come on down and enjoy comedy, song, dance, and spoken word! If you’re feeling brave enough to perform, email emotionsopenmic@gmail.com to sign up!
Curry Fest Vancouver
Date: November 13
Location: Davie Dosa Company, 1235 Davie Street, Vancouver
Time: 6 to 10 pm
Price $60 per ticket
Are you a spicy food addict? Well, come get your fix at Curry Fest! Flavour from cuisines from all over the world—include Thai, Vietnamese, and South Indian. Tickets promise a taster plate at each restaurant and some beverages, drink inclusion depending on location.
Other participating restaurants:
- Bob Pochana Thai: 1660 Robson Street, Vancouver
- House Special Modern Vietnamese: 1269 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
- Indian Delicacy: 1130 West Pender Street, Vancouver
Eastside Culture Crawl
Date: November 14 to 17
Location: Various Venues
Time: 14 to 15: 5 to 10 pm, 16 to 17: 11 am to 6 pm
Price: Varies depending on event
Four days. 500 artists. 80 buildings. Vancouver’s Eastside neighbourhood is bursting with intimate, vivid, and inspiring art. Exploring the heart of Van, where art happens, Eastside Culture Crawl is a celebration of the visual arts, design, and crafts—featuring chainsaw carving, glassblowing, and blacksmithing demos. For a complete list of venues, visit culturecrawl.ca
CARNAGE
Date: November 15
Location: Harbour Centre, 750 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Time: Doors at 10 pm
Price: $35 to $57 per ticket
19+
The supreme CARNAGE comes once again to Vancouver! Flames, bling, and music!
New West Craft Fall Market
Date: November 16
Location: River Market, 810 Quayside Drive, New Westminster
Time: 11 am to 4 pm
Price: Free
Before fall ends, stop by and check out New West’s handmade community artisan market. Showcasing the work of local artists, this fair has lots to offer. Support over 30 vendors selling handmade goods. Great for getting a head start on gifting for the holiday season coming up!
Paint Nite: Magical Winter Discovery
Date: November 27
Location: Dunn’s Famous Restaurant, 827 Seymour Street, Vancouver
Time: 5 pm start
Price: $40 per person
19+
Grab your friends and spend an evening unwinding with host Randii Andii. Chill out while being creative in this two-hour long paint night. Event begins promptly at 7 pm, so show up just a bit early if you’ve got a big group and bring your appetite. Promo code for $13 off your tickets is GOPAINT19!