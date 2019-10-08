Why I prefer living alone

Whether my sock is on the floor or on the ceiling, it is my sock

By Tania Arora, Staff Writer

For 21 years of my life I lived with my family, and after that that I lived with my friends in a different country. I have been living by myself for more than a year now, and to be honest, it has been the greatest, most productive, and peaceful year of my life.

In the past year, I have done nothing but take care of myself. I have pampered nobody else but me, and through that have gotten to understand what my likes and dislikes are. I have studied well and have organized my life and house both through deep cleaning. I might have not found out what exactly I want to do in my life, but I know I am on the right track. One thing I have learned about myself is that I am very obsessive about my cleaning habits, which makes it difficult for me to live with another person.

Being friends with or dating someone is great—but living under the same roof as them is a different adventure. People have varied habits, living styles, schedules, level of lethargy, and mental health—namely obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). The types of OCD can range in intensity from relatively minor to a level that pushes regular limits. OCD can affect a person’s social, emotional, and physical health and can be very distressing at times.

When I enter my house every night, I do not have to worry about any arguments that may be pending, and I do not get mad when things aren’t clean or in order—I will find everything as it were. When I look around, there is nobody to disturb my peaceful existence or to peep into what I am doing. Basically, there is no one to bother or distract me.

To some, living with a roommate is better because being at home is not as lonely when you have someone to talk to. To me though, having a roommate is not just about adjusting yourself their living habits—it is about focusing your time and patience on two or possibly more human beings, time which you could have used entirely on yourself to do something more productive.

I have some unusual cleaning habits. Anyone coming inside my house must keep their slippers or any other polished footwear on them. I just cannot bear the sight of someone putting their bare feet on my couch or bed. And here’s a confession: every time I have a gathering at home, I wash all my sheets the next day after everyone leaves. Also, I wear a pair of slippers while I am in shower. As someone who has these obsessions, it’s just easier and better for me to live alone.

Besides my own mental health, the best part of living alone is that “me time” is all the time. I do not feel the need to have anyone by my side for anything. I have me time whenever I feel I need to, whether it be either in my bathtub or on my couch with a book in one hand—wine in the other—just relaxing. Nothing gives me more peace than that. Living by myself has changed me a lot, but for the better.