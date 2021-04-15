YouTube channel spotlight: ‘Off Camera with Sam Jones’

Still from ‘Off Camera with Sam Jones’ interview via theoffcamerashow on YouTube

Pop culture on the pulse of casualness with artists you know and love

By Jonathan Pabico, Senior Columnist

One could argue that Off Camera is just a bunch of mini-biographies in YouTube channel form.

If you want a break from social media or you’re not into Zoom-operated talk shows, you probably turn to YouTube for your pop-culture cravings. One channel you can check out is Off Camera with Sam Jones.

The titular host of the series is a photographer from California who created the show for non-agenda conversations with famous artists from actors to musicians and aims to talk to interesting icons without expectations. Presented in black-and-white visuals, every episode takes place in a white room where Jones and his guest sit on comfy armchairs with a small coffee table between them. The aesthetics have the light mood of a down-to-earth hangout at your local café.

Jones provides more authentic interactions you wouldn’t find in mainstream talk shows. The channel is super-casual, straightforward, and simple. Each artist doesn’t feel pressured to present a tailored public image like they have to in conventional interviews. It feels like they’re comfortable and free to talk about their vulnerabilities or experiences with their respective art world.

Guests unpack funny anecdotes, life advice, and what they have learnt about themselves. A memorable segment is Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl’s inspiring philosophy about what it takes to be a great musician.

However, celebrities also discuss their hardships like mental health and past sexual harassment within the acting industry. The show covers timely stories from how negatively Constance Wu’s mental health was affected after being treated unfairly in middle school to Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s history of dealing with sexism in her career.

The show bravely tackles difficult topics, especially about Hollywood’s harsh realities. Viewers receive relevant content that demystifies America’s entertainment culture.

If you want more insight into a celebrity’s political views or the latest gossip, this series may not be for you. One could argue that Off Camera is just a bunch of mini-biographies in YouTube channel form. However, it’s more than that. Unlike talk shows, there are no comedy bits, host monologues, studio audiences, or interview cue cards. If Jones does ask questions, he keeps them brief because he wants to really listen to his guests. The series is entirely professional and completely respectful; it has no inappropriate comments or queries.

Off Camera doesn’t feel like a typical Q&A session, it simply promotes easygoing conversations between two human beings. Whether you already know about all, most, or even some of his featured artists’ backstories, Jones makes his channel a safe and compassionate space by always putting his interviewees first. He welcomes them to lead the conversation openly and remains self-aware that he’s just along for the ride. If you’re eager for more grounded online content minus the Hollywood glamour, then look no further than Off Camera with Sam Jones.