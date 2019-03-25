112 to Edmonds

By Roshni Riar, Staff Writer

The woman in front of you

is sniffling, flecks of mascara

peppered around her watery eyes.

She’s texting her daughter, telling her

no. You wonder what she’s denying.

Her throat bobs.

A man behind you mumbles something

into his damp tissue; he has a cough

that rattles in his chest like a kettle

fighting against steam. You look

back at him and he stares through

you, his focus somewhere miles away.

A block of texts pile up from your

mother, straining your coat with

the weight. Replying to her could

kill time—you know this—but

you don’t. Just feel the shape

of her concern tug at you,

testing the stitches of your pocket.

The baby facing you keeps

trying to catch your eye, shining

curiosity scanning the slope of

your nose. Stare at your book hard,

rereading the same sentence until

your stop approaches. Avoid her gaze

at all costs. Don’t let her see

where she could possibly end up.