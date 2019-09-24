‘A Little Late with Lilly Singh’ review

A review, but not a review

By Tania Arora, Staff Writer

5/5

How can someone’s confidence be this high? How can someone be this bold? And by someone, I mean Lilly Singh, a bisexual woman of colour. If you haven’t watched the show yet, go ahead—it will blow your mind. And if you have, you may easily relate to each and every word I write. The Canadian YouTube sensation has taken not just North America but the entire world with her storm. Her show A Little Late with Lilly Singh is on the top of the charts. She is out there tearing the white and men out of everyone. She goes by IISuperwomanII on YouTube; the platform she used to prove that she deserves every letter of her username.

Singh wears multiple hats. She is a comedian, actress, social media star, producer, author to one of the New York Times bestsellers, “How to Be a Bawse: A Guide to Conquering Life,” and now she is a late night talk show host on NBC. Singh is a Canadian of Indian descent and is an inspiration to every living woman on this planet. She calls herself a unicorn with pride and has a mindset no one can ever beat. “Maybe I shouldn’t be joking about this because one of the biggest fears of white America is that minorities are coming to take their jobs, and honestly, we are,” said Singh on the show.

Her first show aired on September 16 on NBC with clips available on YouTube.

History is filled with instances where women have faced backlash on their colour, age, sexuality, appearance, and body type. And here we are in 2019, where Lilly Singh begins her show by walking in and wearing a colourful striped suit with white sport shoes—her confidence level touching the ceiling and breaking the norms thereafter. In the show she lays her conditions on the table in a room filled with white men. “So, Lilly,” one of the executives say, “for your first episode, we’re thinking you enter in a nice grey suit.” She responds, “Grey. I prefer something a little more colourful… obviously.”

The show has no cover ups. Singh speaks her heart out. She talks about the issues in a way no one ever did. Her introductory rap says each and every detail about her. “Hello, my name is Lilly, and I ain’t a white man,” she begins. “My skin got some colour and it ain’t a spray tan.” She has voiced the oppression faced by Indian people and women in the most beautiful and colourful way.

“This used to be a boy’s club but I’m knocking down the doors. Time to switch it up in here ’cause now a lady runs the show. I’m about to lead the way for y’all with my pedicured toes.” Singh says everything in the most unapologetic way. If I were to rate the show out of 10, I would give it a 100. This show is needed. This isn’t some recorded video to preserve, it is history.