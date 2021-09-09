Illustration by CJ Sommerfeld

By CJ Sommerfeld, Staff Writer

The air bites your knees

like it did a few months back

and the spiders with stripes on their legs are migrating back indoors

and when you stand in the shade

another season collides with your skin

like it did a few months back

like when we had that secret barbeque

and the neighbor yelled Happy Birthday from their porch

their identity hidden behind the towering alder

and the other accepted a piece of cheesecake that had begun melting in the sun

on a plate which they passed over the fence

and virus season is coming again

and we’ve been told who to argue with again

and we’ve been clumped in two



and we look in the direction of their pointing fingers

their pointing fingers

to look over there

there, look over there

and we’ve been told who to argue with

and we’re absorbed

and the air bites my knees and another season collides with my skin

and their fingers are pointing past my cold skin

and I look and we’re arguing,

look over there

and we’re clumped in two