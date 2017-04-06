Gal pals partake in Best Friends Forever ceremony

BFFs said to be wearing white dresses for the event

By Rebecca Peterson, Humour Editor

The internet blew up last week with pictures of best friends Ellen Plaid and Ima Gay, as the girls partook in an adorable BFF ceremony that made headlines world-wide.

“It’s just such a cute idea,” said social media mogul Helen Hetro, after sharing the pictures to her Facebook page last Friday. “You know, invite your friends and family, dress all nice, sign papers that declare you to be best friends forever in the eyes of the law and God or whatever—I would love to do something similar with my BFF! Just so long as my boyfriend doesn’t get jealous about it, ha ha!”

The besties are shown exchanging gold rings, saying vows of friendship to one another, and even sharing in a chaste super best friend kiss.

“It really reminds me of the relationship I have with my best friend,” said Hetro, who had still been talking about the event three days later, this time on Instagram. “We do this kind of stuff all the time. Like, last week, we went for a fancy four-star dinner together? Then we booked a hotel room downtown and stayed there for the night, shared a bottle of wine, talked about our hopes and dreams, had sex, etc. It was just such a nice evening, really all about girls being girls and doing girly friend stuff, you know?”

Plaid and Gay have been applauded online for celebrating the “importance of female friendships,” and for being “secure enough in their femininity” to do so. However, some people have interpreted the best friends’ BFF ceremony a little differently.

“I’m pretty sure they just got married,” said blogger Femme4Femme. “I really don’t see how you could interpret this any other way. Like, they’re gay? They’re super gay. Their last names are Plaid and Gay ffs—well, I mean, Gay-Plaid now, but that’s beside the point. I don’t know why everyone is so determined to see this as some kind of weird heterosexual best friends ritual. Like, Helen, come on, they’re lesbians. They’re lesbians, Helen.”

Hetro responded to this post directly from her own blog, “HetroHelenOpinions.”

“I don’t want to disrespect anyone’s point of view, but just because they exchanged vows and gold rings in front of a judge before kissing and changing their names doesn’t mean they’re married. That’s really making a mountain out of a molehill,” said Hetro. “I don’t know why we have to make this super adorable BFF moment between two completely heterosexual women a gay thing. I mean, if they’re gay, I’m gay, and if I’m gay, my BFF Taylor Butch is gay, and if we’re both gay, then why aren’t we together instead of me and my boyfriend Chad?!”

A day after making this post, Hetro posted pictures from her own BFF ceremony with her best friend Taylor Butch. Her boyfriend Chad did not attend.