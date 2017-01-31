How Douglas College is gearing up for this exciting event

By Rebecca Peterson, Humour Editor

This Thursday, modern society prepares to celebrate one of those weird held-over traditions from the days of wild paganism and human sacrifices (according to The Wicker Man, at any rate). We at the Other Press caught up with some students to ask how they’ll be spending their Groundhog Day!

“What’s Groundhog Day?”

-Finn McCool, age 21, computer science major

“Hold on, does winter keep going if the groundhog sees its shadow, or if it doesn’t see its shadow? I always get it mixed up.”

– Alison Cho, age 19, liberal arts major

“Do people really do things on Groundhog Day? It’s not like an actual real holiday or anything.”

-Mike LeMike, age unknown, graphic design major

“I’m gonna dress as a groundhog!”

-Davie Duke, age 23, furry

However YOU choose to celebrate Groundhog Day, we at the Other Press wish you a very merry one indeed, and we extend our hopes for an early spring because man has it ever been fucking cold!

Groundhog Day!

How Douglas College is gearing up for this exciting event

By Rebecca Peterson, Humour Editor

This Thursday, modern society prepares to celebrate one of those weird held-over traditions from the days of wild paganism and human sacrifices (according to The Wicker Man remake with Nicholas Cage, at any rate). We at the Other Press caught up with some students to ask how they’ll be spending their Groundhog Day!

“Could someone tell me what Groundhog Day is?”

-Finn McCool, age 21, computer science major

“Hold on, haven’t you asked me this before? This feels really familiar.”

– Alison Cho, age 19, liberal arts major

“Yeah, no, people definitely don’t really do anything on Groundhog Day. This is kind of a dumb premise for an article.”

-Mike LeMike, age unknown, graphic design major

“I’m gonna dress as a groundhog!”

-Davie Duke, age 23, furry

However YOU choose to celebrate Groundhog Day, we at the Other Press wish you a very merry one indeed, and we extend our hopes for an early spring because man has it ever been fucking cold!

Groundhog Day!

How Douglas College is gearing up for this exciting event

By Rebecca Peterson, Humour Editor

This Thursday, modern society prepares to celebrate one of those weird held-over traditions from the days of wild paganism and human sacrifices (according to that one Silent Hill game, at any rate). We at the Other Press caught up with some students to ask how they’ll be spending their Groundhog Day!

“Seriously, is this a Canadian thing? Have I been living under a rock?”

-Finn McCool, age 21, computer science major

“No, no, we’ve definitely had this conversation before. Guys, I think we might be stuck in a time loop. This is really bad.”

– Alison Cho, age 19, liberal arts major

“I might order takeout.”

-Mike LeMike, age unknown, graphic design major

“I’m gonna dress as a groundhog!”

-Davie Duke, age 23, furry

However YOU choose to celebrate Groundhog Day, we at the Other Press wish you a very merry one indeed, and we extend our hopes for an early spring because man has it ever been fucking cold!

Groundhog Day!

How Douglas College is gearing up for this exciting event

By Rebecca Peterson, Humour Editor

This Thursday, modern society prepares to celebrate one of those weird held-over traditions from the days of wild paganism and human sacrifices (according to the Romans who invaded the north and wanted to paint the invaded peoples as savages by making up shit about human sacrifices, at any rate). We at the Other Press caught up with some students to ask how they’ll be spending their Groundhog Day!

“I guess I’ll probably research the origins of Groundhog Day or something. I just don’t really get it.”

-Finn McCool, age 21, computer science major

“I’ve been counting and we’re on the 98th loop, but I think I’ve figured it out now. I think I’ve figured out how to stop all this. Oh you poor, sorry idiots, you don’t know the danger we’re all in. Alright, wish me luck, tell my family I love them. I’m going to get it right this time… I’m going to get us all out of this… I’m going to save us all…”

– Alison Cho, age 19, liberal arts major

“I’m going to order takeout.”

-Mike LeMike, age unknown, graphic design major

“I’m gonna dress as a groundhog!”

-Davie Duke, age 23, furry

However YOU choose to celebrate Groundhog Day, we at the Other Press wish you a very merry one indeed, and we extend our hopes for an early spring because man has it ever been fucking cold!