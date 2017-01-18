Health benefits of making out

Kiss your way to a better you

By Jessica Berget, Staff Writer

Have you ever been in the middle of a steamy make-out session and thought to yourself “I wonder how my health is benefiting from this?” I know I have, and since winter is the season for cuddles and smooches, there is no better time to learn how kissing your loved ones (or people you just met, you do you!) can positively affect your health.

Kissing people makes you happier. Lip-locking releases a collection of feel-good hormones such as dopamine, serotonin, and oxytocin, also known as the “love hormone.” These hormones make you feel happier and even better connected with your partners. Our lips are also covered with nerve endings and receptors sending signals to the brain that not only make us feel calmer but also improve our sense of well-being.

It also reduces blood pressure. Kissing’s not only good for your emotional heart, it’s good for your physical heart too! During a passionate make-out session your heart rate goes up, which makes blood vessels dilate, providing clearer pathways for blood to get to other vital organs. It also relieves pain, since oxytocin is a pain reducing hormone that is especially great for headaches and cramps.

It prevents cavities. Who knew sucking face could be good for oral hygiene? When you kiss, saliva production is increased, which helps wash any plaque on your teeth that could cause cavities. That being said, cavity causing bacteria can also be spread through kissing, especially if your partner has bad oral hygiene, so beware of bad breath!

It boosts your immune system. Swapping spit with someone allows foreign germs and bacteria into your body, so your body then creates antibodies to fight against this new bacteria, making your immune system stronger. However, this could backfire and these germs can actually make you sick, so kiss with caution.

It burns calories. It’s not an hour on a treadmill, but a passionate make out session can burn about 8–16 calories per kiss. Kissing also tones your facial muscles around the mouth and shapes your jaw and neckline, so you can work out while you make out.

Making out provides a number of benefits both to one’s physical and emotional health. I probably don’t have to tell you to go out and get necking, but it’s good for your health, so I’m going to do it anyway. Happy smooching!